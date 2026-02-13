Jon Favreau admits The Mandalorian's jump to the big screen means they have to "up their game", and that even extends to a "leveled up" Grogu

It's not long until The Mandalorian heads to cinemas for its first big-screen adventure in The Mandalorian and Grogu. For co-creator and director Jon Favreau, that means going above and beyond to capture the attention of a willing audience used to streaming the Star Wars series on Disney Plus.

Speaking during a panel at the New York Toy Fair (H/T ScreenRant), Favreau said, "We gotta up our game now for the movie theater, and that means taller aspect ratios for IMAX, building sets that take full advantage of that… we have to notch everything up and then the storytelling as well."

Favreau added, "We want to take you on an adventure, and that adventure has to fill up the screen and has to be something where people at this moment in time, when so much is competing for your attention, that you're gonna stop what you're doing and you're gonna go to a movie theater."

Curiously, that even extends to a "leveled up" Grogu. The Mandalorian's adopted child, formerly known among Star Wars fans as Baby Yoda, had been training under Ahsoka Tano and Luke Skywalker but rejected the way of the Jedi to return to Din Djarin as a Mandalorian.

While the first Mandalorian and Grogu trailer only hinted at the scale of what's to come (the less said about its Super Bowl 'commercial' the better), a newly-announced 'Ice Planet Chase' figure hints that we're getting a death-defying set-piece involving Din and Grogu fleeing from an AT-AT.

The Mandalorian and Grogu, starring Pedro Pascal, Jeremy Allen White, and Sigourney Weaver, hits theaters on May 22, 2026.

