Jon Favreau admits The Mandalorian's jump to the big screen means they have to "up their game", and that even extends to a "leveled up" Grogu

The Mandalorian and Grogu in the Big Game Spot
It's not long until The Mandalorian heads to cinemas for its first big-screen adventure in The Mandalorian and Grogu. For co-creator and director Jon Favreau, that means going above and beyond to capture the attention of a willing audience used to streaming the Star Wars series on Disney Plus.

Speaking during a panel at the New York Toy Fair (H/T ScreenRant), Favreau said, "We gotta up our game now for the movie theater, and that means taller aspect ratios for IMAX, building sets that take full advantage of that… we have to notch everything up and then the storytelling as well."

