Lucasfilm boss Dave Filoni says The Mandalorian and Grogu is "a big celebration" of the duo and "a completely different era of Star Wars" compared to The Force Awakens

It's only a few months until The Mandalorian and Grogu finally lands, bringing Star Wars back to the big screen for the first time in six years.

But, by the sounds of things, it won't be like previous films we've seen in the saga. "Episode VII was a completely different entity,” Dave Filoni, co-writer and second-unit director of The Mandalorian and Grogu, and who is also the president and chief creative officer of Lucasfilm, told Empire magazine.

"I had dreams of Episode VII since I came out of Return of the Jedi. You were like, 'After VI comes VII! Where's VII?' We're in a completely different era of Star Wars now," he continued.

The film is also, according to Filoni, "a big celebration" of the titular Mando and Grogu (otherwise known as Baby Yoda).

Not much is known about the plot of The Mandalorian and Grogu just yet, though one character we can be pretty sure won't be appearing is Boba Fett.

"[I'm] shelved, that’s all, like a jar of peaches. When it does get opened, I'm going to come out sweeter, darling," Temuera Morrison revealed recently. We haven't seen Morrison's Boba Fett since The Book of Boba Fett wrapped up in early 2022.

The Mandalorian and Grogu hits theaters this May 22. Next up for Star Wars is animated show Maul – Shadow Lord, which arrives on Disney Plus this April 6.

In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows for everything else that's on the way.