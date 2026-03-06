Lucasfilm boss Dave Filoni says The Mandalorian and Grogu is "a big celebration" of the duo and "a completely different era of Star Wars" compared to The Force Awakens

The Mandalorian and Grogu will be something new for Star Wars

Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin unmasked in The Mandalorian and Grogu
(Image credit: Disney)

It's only a few months until The Mandalorian and Grogu finally lands, bringing Star Wars back to the big screen for the first time in six years.

But, by the sounds of things, it won't be like previous films we've seen in the saga. "Episode VII was a completely different entity,” Dave Filoni, co-writer and second-unit director of The Mandalorian and Grogu, and who is also the president and chief creative officer of Lucasfilm, told Empire magazine.

"[I'm] shelved, that’s all, like a jar of peaches. When it does get opened, I'm going to come out sweeter, darling," Temuera Morrison revealed recently. We haven't seen Morrison's Boba Fett since The Book of Boba Fett wrapped up in early 2022.

