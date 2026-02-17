Pedro Pascal is unmasked and back in gunslinging action in new Mandalorian and Grogu trailer

The second full trailer for The Mandalorian and Grogu is here

A whole new trailer for The Mandalorian and Grogu is here, and it sees Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin unmasked multiple times.

The trailer follows a teaser released yesterday (February 16), which brought the classic Star Wars vibes thanks to a shot of X-wings against the sunset and the familiar John Williams score.

This is the first Star Wars movie since 2019, ahead of Star Wars: Starfighter touching down in 2027.

The first trailer for the film introduced us to the live-action version of Rotta the Hutt, as well as Sigourney Weaver's Colonel Ward. That followed some behind-closed-doors footage shown at Star Wars Celebration 2025, which teased the beloved tale going back to its Disney Plus roots.

Next up for Star Wars is Maul – Shadow Lord, which is set between The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels and will reintroduce us to the spiky ex-Sith Lord. Ahsoka season 2 is also expected this year.

The Mandalorian and Grogu arrives on May 22. In the meantime, get up to speed on everything else the galaxy far, far away has in store with our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows.

