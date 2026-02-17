New Mandalorian and Grogu trailer brings a Clone Wars bounty hunter to live-action for the first time
A Clone Wars character is making his live-action Star Wars debut in The Mandalorian and Grogu
The new Mandalorian and Grogu trailer didn't just unmask Din Djarin and increase our excitement for the new Star Wars movie tenfold – it also gives us our first glimpse at a Star Wars: The Clone Wars character's live-action debut.
Embo, a Kyuzo bounty hunter from the fan-favorite animated series makes an appearance in the trailer, decked out in shiny black armor.
In The Clone Wars, he worked for the Hutt Clan as a bodyguard and fought against Maul to protect them – as the Hutt twins and Jabba's son Rotta are in the movie, this could hint at what his role might be. Still, he wouldn't be our first guess if we had to predict which Clone Wars characters might cross over to live-action in The Mandalorian and Grogu, as he plays a relatively minor role in the show.
The Mandalorian and Grogu will see Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin and his little green ward take to the big screen for the first time, alongside Jeremy Allen White as Rotta the Hutt, Sigourney Weaver as the New Republic's Colonel Ward, and Steve Blum as Zeb Orrelios.
According to the movie's official synopsis, "The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin and his young apprentice Grogu."
The Mandalorian and Grogu arrives in theaters on May 22. In the meantime, get up to speed with everything else coming out of the galaxy far, far away with our guide to the other upcoming Star Wars movies and shows.
I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related. I help bring you all the latest news, features, and reviews, as well as helming our Big Screen Spotlight column. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism.
