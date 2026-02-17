New Mandalorian and Grogu trailer brings a Clone Wars bounty hunter to live-action for the first time

A Clone Wars character is making his live-action Star Wars debut in The Mandalorian and Grogu

Mando and Baby Yoda in The Mandalorian and Grogu trailer
(Image credit: Disney)

The new Mandalorian and Grogu trailer didn't just unmask Din Djarin and increase our excitement for the new Star Wars movie tenfold – it also gives us our first glimpse at a Star Wars: The Clone Wars character's live-action debut.

Embo, a Kyuzo bounty hunter from the fan-favorite animated series makes an appearance in the trailer, decked out in shiny black armor.

In The Clone Wars, he worked for the Hutt Clan as a bodyguard and fought against Maul to protect them – as the Hutt twins and Jabba's son Rotta are in the movie, this could hint at what his role might be. Still, he wouldn't be our first guess if we had to predict which Clone Wars characters might cross over to live-action in The Mandalorian and Grogu, as he plays a relatively minor role in the show.

Emily Garbutt
