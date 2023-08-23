Who is the Inquisitor in Ahsoka? What we know about Marrok in Star Wars explained

Who is the Inquisitor Marrok in Ahsoka? So far, beyond their name, the new, shadowy figure is a complete mystery. All we know for sure is they're on the dark side, helping the villains in their quest to find Grand Admiral Thrawn.

We've dug into Inquisitor Marrok below, with everything we know about the enigmatic new figure so far. Naturally, that means there are spoilers ahead for Ahsoka episodes 1 and 2! Turn back now if you're not up to date!

For everyone else, head to the below to get the complete lowdown on the new, villainous character.

Who is the Inquisitor Marrok in Ahsoka?

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

The Inquisitor in Ahsoka is named Marrok, but beyond that, we know very little about this mysterious new foe.

Thanks to an official character description on StarWars.com, though, we have a few tantalizing glimpses at the villain's true nature. "Once an Inquisitor hunting Jedi for the Empire, the mysterious Marrok now works as a mercenary hired by Morgan Elsbeth to carry out dark deeds," reads the description. "Fully encased in battered battle armor, the warrior still carries a red double-bladed saber with a circular hilt."

Marrok carries an Inquisitor's signature weapon – a Darth Maul-style double bladed red lightsaber, but with that distinctive circle hilt. We've seen Inquisitors in live-action before in Obi-Wan Kenobi, including the Grand Inquisitor, who was a major antagonist in Star Wars Rebels season 1. They've also popped up in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and Ahsoka Tano duels one in the animated show Tales of the Jedi.

Inquisitors are dark siders who hunt down surviving Jedi on the orders of the Empire. They were thought to be pretty much gone by the time of A New Hope (after all, Tarkin thinks Darth Vader is the last surviving Force user), rendered pointless thanks to the Empire's belief that all the Jedi were dead. This makes Marrok's appearance in Ahsoka all the more fascinating.

Have we seen the Inquisitor Marrok in Star Wars before?

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Marrok is an all new character, meaning the Inquisitor has never popped up in the Star Wars saga before. That leaves their path wide open for the future – anything could happen to this newcomer as the series goes on.

Who is playing Inquisitor Marrok in Ahsoka?

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Paul Darnell is credited as the man inside Inquisitor Marrok's suit – but whether he'll be the face we see when (or if) Marrok is unmasked remains unknown for now.

What is the Inquisitor Marrok doing in Ahsoka?

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

So far, we haven't seen much of Marrok. The character can be spotted lingering in the background in Ahsoka episode 1 and duels the former Jedi in episode 2. So far, they haven't spoken a word and, beyond helping Morgan Elsbeth, Baylan Skoll, and Shin Hati to find Grand Admiral Thrawn, their role in the show is unclear. Thanks to the trailers, though, we know Ahsoka and Marrok will clash lightsabers at least one more time.

