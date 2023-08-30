Ahsoka episode 3 has everyone even more convinced Marrok is Starkiller

Ahsoka’s mysterious Inquisitor has had everyone theorizing since he first appeared wielding a lightsaber in the show’s trailer. Now, episode 3 of the Disney Plus spin-off has given us some intriguing new insight into the character – and maybe revealed a bit more about his true identity.

Here’s your spoiler warning, we’ll be getting into details from Ahsoka episode 3 below so if you’ve not yet seen it, bookmark this one for later.

After a few episodes of being the strong, silent type, Marrok speaks for the first time in Ahsoka episode 3. Flying alongside Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno) as they try and shoot down Ahsoka Tano, Sabine Wren, and Huyang, she commands him to break away to get a better shot. "As you wish," his gravelly, modulated voice replies. That’s not the only moment either, later in the episode he says, "Nothing". Okay, so it’s not the most thrilling dialogue ever, but it has got viewers talking.

One of the big theories about the character is that he may actually be Galen Marek, AKA Starkiller, in disguise. If you’re unfamiliar with The Force Unleashed video games, the character was Darth Vader’s secret apprentice and was voiced by Sam Witwer (who was also the voice behind Darth Maul in The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels).

Now, he’s credited in all three episodes of Ahsoka under additional voices, and some fans think they’ve identified Witwer after hearing Marrok’s voice. Posting on Twitter, one viewer shared a video of a moment from the games and the episode side by side alongside the caption, "Now I'm not saying Marrok is Starkiller, but that is TOTALLY Sam Witwer."

"I’m so convinced Marrok is Sam Witwer after episode 3 of Ahsoka," added another . "That voice sounded a bit too Starkiller to me…" Meanwhile a third tweeted , "Okay I am now 100% convinced that Sam Witwer is playing Marrok. I mean, his voice is ICONIC."

Although the games are not considered canon anymore, Ahsoka creator Dave Filioni previously shared an interest in bringing Starkiller into Rebels (H/T Gizmodo). And, as we point out in our breakdown of the theory, bringing in an apprentice of Vader to face Anakin Skywalker’s apprentice Ahsoka would have some nice parallels.

Of course, there’s another possibility that Witwer may be voicing the new Inquisitor, who’s actually just Marrok, rather than another Star Wars character in disguise (although the Ezra Bridger theory is intriguing). But with his mask still firmly on, it seems this mystery will remain unsolved for a while yet.

Ahsoka is currently releasing weekly on Disney Plus. For much more on the show, check out our deep dives on: