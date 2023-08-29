Ahsoka fans have another Star Wars theory – is Marrok really just... Marrok?

Ahsoka fans have been speculating wildly about the identity of the mysterious Inquisitor Marrok, but a new theory might just take the cake.

One Star Wars enjoyer has taken to Reddit to bravely put forth their idea: what if Marrok is actually Marrok?

"Not sure if it's been asked, but how would y'all feel if Marrok was… just Marrok?" they ask. "He’s got a cool look already. I feel any of the theorized reveals may be bad for the show's pacing, but I can see people being disappointed if all the theories went nowhere. What do y'all think?"

So far, theories have ranged from the masked villain actually being Ezra Bridger in a particularly tragic twist, to the Inquisitor being Force Unleashed character Starkiller thanks to a significant Ahsoka cast credit.

"I think Marrok is just Marrok, no previous character. The simple answer is probably the correct answer," says one fan , quite sensibly.

"This is the most plausible theory. He's an ex-Inquisitor. He was likely trained by Vader, so that would be interesting enough… he and Ahsoka had the same master, sort of. But that doesn't mean he's 'Starkiller,'" says someone else . "People get all worked up making theories that involve characters they already know. They rarely make theories that involve all-new characters. Yet, there are frequently all-new characters."

"I still think that the real dramatic twist will be his age, not his identity," speculates another fan . "If he's an Inquisitor from the original group, he must be at least as old as Ahsoka. So my idea of a plot twist is that he turns out to have an incredibly youthful face, even younger than Luke. And it turns out that he is one of the Force-sensitive babies that were kidnapped during the time of the Empire."

"This is an example of how people let their expectations get in the way of enjoying the show," points out another person . "The show hasn't done anything to hint that Marrok is someone else, yet the majority of fans have hyped up their theories and gotten excited about it. Now if he's revealed to be nobody people are going to be disappointed. Even if the show did nothing to hint that he's someone."

But another fan has gone full galaxy brain : "Marrok is an anagram for "K Armor"

K stands for Potassium on the periodic table

Dietary sources of potassium protects you against hypokalemia

Marrok is a banana, confirmed."

For now, we'll just have to wait and see. I'm not ruling out that banana theory, though...

