Andor fans think the Star Wars show recontextualizes a Cassian and Jyn moment in Rogue One: "Andor has truly increased the depth and meaning of anything it touches"

Star Wars fans are continuing to prove Diego Luna right, as they prove rewatching Rogue One after Andor makes you view the movie in a different light – including one key confrontation between Cassian Andor and Jyn Erso.

"Rewatching Rogue One for the first time since finishing Andor S2. The scene where they escape Eadu in the stolen Imperial ship and Jyn confronts Cassian about her father's death reads so differently to me with the context of the show," one fan wrote on Reddit.

They're referring to the scene in the Star Wars prequel where Cassian, Jyn, and Bodhi escape from the Imperial research facility after Galen Erso is injured in the rebel bombing attack and dies in his daughter Jyn's arms.

"Before I thought Cassian was in the wrong, and his indignation at Jyn's accusations further proved that," the fan continued. "But now it feels like Jyn is naive, and Cassian has just gone through the most intense few days of his years as a rebel, and he's had it. Both of them partially right and both of them a bit wrong. But Cassian in particular has sacrificed too much at this point to be lectured, not when the stakes are this big and so close. Anyway, I love that it feels like Andor has truly increased the depth and meaning of anything it touches."

"I had a similar reaction rewatching Rogue One after Andor," another fan replied. "His speech helped me see how our experiences shape the way we feel moments. That’s what made Cassian so mysterious at first watch I’m thinking —what had he lost, what weight was he carrying? At first, it seemed like Jyn had the darkest past, but Andor shows that the Empire takes from everyone."

"Jyn basically goes through a condensed character arc that's the same as Cassian - aka wanting to avoid the rebellion before realizing they have no choice but to fight," someone else pointed out. "This right here is one of my favorite parts of RO and Andor. That Jyn and Cassian have been through a similar journey. It makes RO even better for me," another fan agreed.

