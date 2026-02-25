Andor creator Tony Gilroy explains why Bix doesn't accompany Cassian for an on-screen mission in season 2 of the Star Wars show
"It certainly would’ve been fun and easy to write interesting things for them to do together, but where do you put it?"
Andor season 2 was a hit with both critics and fans, but no show is perfect: one piece of criticism levelled at the season involved Adria Arjona's Bix Caleen and the fact that she didn't get an on-screen mission of her own in the show's second outing.
Now, the Star Wars show's creator Tony Gilroy has shared his reasoning for keeping Bix's rebel activities off-screen.
"I put a [Bix and Cassian mission] off screen. In the first scene at the safe house [in season 2 episode 4], they’re talking about a mission they just came off of where he killed somebody who saw their faces," Gilroy told The Hollywood Reporter.
"So often in films or whatever, it’s not what you want to say; it’s where you can say it. Where’s the opportunity to do it? It certainly would’ve been fun and easy to write interesting things for them to do together, but where do you put it? How does it fit? What’s its application? So it happens to take place off screen in the year before the Coruscant safe house."
We may not see Bix out in the field in season 2, but she does play a major part in the show's most poignant twist – the finale reveals that she was pregnant with Cassian's child and gave birth on Ferrix. Cassian doesn't know this, as he doesn't see her again after she leaves in the middle of the night in season 2 episode 9, so he dies in Rogue One without ever knowing that he's a father. Whew.
Next up from the galaxy far, far away is animated series Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord, which starts streaming on Disney Plus on April 6. In the meantime, get up to (light)speed with our guide to all the other upcoming Star Wars movies and shows.
