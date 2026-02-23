New Star Wars boss Dave Filoni doesn't hate Andor, according to creator Tony Gilroy: "There's no Andor without the Mandalorian"

He's on good terms with Jon Favreau, too

Andor creator Tony Gilroy says there's no beef between him and Dave Filoni – or Jon Favreau, for that matter.

"No," Gilroy responded when asked by The Hollywood Reporter if there was any truth to the rumor that Filoni wasn't a fan of Andor. "We’ve only met a couple times, and we’ve only had a half-a-dozen conversations over the last ten years. Seriously. I saw Jon Favreau at a scoring session once. We’ve always gotten along with those guys, and we’ve never had anything but high praise for everything that they’ve done."

Continued Gilroy: "We only have our show because of them, and we’ve always said that was true. There’s no Andor without The Mandalorian. It would not exist. So it has never been anything but cordial and pleasant, ever, ever, ever, ever. I don’t know anything that you don’t know. I really don’t."

