New Star Wars boss Dave Filoni doesn't hate Andor, according to creator Tony Gilroy: "There's no Andor without the Mandalorian"
He's on good terms with Jon Favreau, too
Andor creator Tony Gilroy says there's no beef between him and Dave Filoni – or Jon Favreau, for that matter.
"No," Gilroy responded when asked by The Hollywood Reporter if there was any truth to the rumor that Filoni wasn't a fan of Andor. "We’ve only met a couple times, and we’ve only had a half-a-dozen conversations over the last ten years. Seriously. I saw Jon Favreau at a scoring session once. We’ve always gotten along with those guys, and we’ve never had anything but high praise for everything that they’ve done."
It's worth noting that there was never any officially reported beef (not really anyway), but more of a pretty intense online discourse that popped up around the release of season 2 (that resulted in getting the rumor mill all fired up). A thread from the r/StarWars subreddit from 2025 aims to ask the fanbase about said Gilroy vs. Filoni discourse... and resulted in an all-out debate on style, tone, and how the franchise should "feel" going forward. Gilroy, however, doesn't seem to understand the comparisons (I mean, other than the obvious fact that they're both Star Wars shows)... and says quite plainly that Andor would not exist without The Mandalorian.
Continued Gilroy: "We only have our show because of them, and we’ve always said that was true. There’s no Andor without The Mandalorian. It would not exist. So it has never been anything but cordial and pleasant, ever, ever, ever, ever. I don’t know anything that you don’t know. I really don’t."
Though Andor was only slated for a two-season run, The Mandalorian lives on in an upcoming movie (the first live-action theatrical Star Wars movie since 2019's The Rise of Skywalker) starring Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin and David Accord as the voice of everyone's favorite teeny tiny green alien machine Grogu.
Andor is streaming in its entirety on Disney Plus. The Mandalorian and Grogu hits theaters on May 22. For more on a galaxy far, far away, check out our list of all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows you need to know about.
Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
