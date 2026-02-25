Bo-Katan Kryze actor Katee Sackhoff says she'll be back as her Star Wars character: "She's based off Dave Filoni's wife, so I have job security forever"
While Katee Sackhoff's Bo-Katan Kryze might not be a confirmed cast member for The Mandalorian and Grogu or Ahsoka season 2, the actor has reassured fans that Bo-Katan is still around.
At Fan Expo Vancouver, Sackhoff confirmed that there's a chance for Bo-Katan to return. "Always! She's not dead. She ain't going anywhere," she said, as reported by The Direct.
Plus, according to Sackhoff, her character actually has a personal connection to Lucasfilm president Dave Filoni, which is why she's likely to stick around. "She can't, because she's based off Dave Filoni's wife," she added. "So I have job security forever. Anne [Convery] would be so pissed."
We last saw Bo-Katan in The Mandalorian season 3, and there's been no sign of her since, and no confirmed future appearances, either. The character debuted in The Clone Wars and also appeared in Star Wars Rebels before making her live-action debut in The Mandalorian season 2. Sackhoff both voices the character in animation and plays her in live-action.
This isn't the first time Sackhoff has confirmed the connection to Dave Filoni, either. "[Bo-Katan is] named after Anne and a cat. Anne's cat, Boogie," she shared on her podcast BlahBlahBlah. The character also shares a physical resemblance with Anne Convery, which Sackhoff described as "weird, because people think it was drafted after me. And I'm like, 'No, no, that's Dave's wife, Anne.' We just look enough alike that they could actually work."
While you wait for Bo-Katan to return, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows for everything the galaxy far, far away has in store.
