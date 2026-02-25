Bo-Katan Kryze actor Katee Sackhoff says she'll be back as her Star Wars character: "She's based off Dave Filoni's wife, so I have job security forever"

Katee Sackhoff teases her Star Wars future

While Katee Sackhoff's Bo-Katan Kryze might not be a confirmed cast member for The Mandalorian and Grogu or Ahsoka season 2, the actor has reassured fans that Bo-Katan is still around.

At Fan Expo Vancouver, Sackhoff confirmed that there's a chance for Bo-Katan to return. "Always! She's not dead. She ain't going anywhere," she said, as reported by The Direct.

