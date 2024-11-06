Ahsoka season 2 release date speculation, cast, story, and everything else you need to know about the Star Wars show

Ahsoka season 2 is on the way, and, though there's not a whole lot of information out there just yet about the new season of the Star Wars show, there are still some breadcrumbs worth getting excited about.

Below, we break down everything there is to know about Ahsoka season 2 so far, with our best guess at what the plot might cover, when we might see the new episodes and trailer, and who from the cast might be returning. We'll keep this page fresh with the latest updates, too, so you can get up to speed on the return of Snips at a glance.

(Image credit: Disney Plus/Lucasfilm)

Ahsoka season 2 doesn't yet have a release date. It's expected to go into production in 2025, though, so we can expect a late 2025 to early 2026 release. We'll keep this page updated with filming dates once they're available.

Ahsoka season 2 plot theories

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Ahsoka ended with Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren stranded in Peridea, while Grand Admiral Thrawn and Ezra Bridger both made it home to the main Star Wars galaxy. In the final moments of the season, we see Anakin Skywalker watching over Ahsoka and Sabine with a smile.

So far, not much is known about the Ahsoka season 2 plot, but we can make a guess based on the ending of season 1 and the first piece of concept art shared by Dave Filoni.

Baylan Skoll was last seen on a giant statue of the Father, a Force god representing the balance who was killed in The Clone Wars (read our World Between Worlds explainer for a full explanation). It would seem Baylan is seeking a great power, and the first piece of concept art for the new season shows Ahsoka and Sabine on the same statue, which is pointing into the distance. Could Baylan be seeking the power of the World Between Worlds? Time will tell, but it looks likely – and it seems Ahsoka and Sabine are on his trail.

Ahsoka season 2 trailer: when might we get one?

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

There's no trailer for Ahsoka season 2 just yet, since we're still a long way away from the new episodes releasing. We can expect a teaser a few months before release – but until then, we'll just have to be patient.

Ahsoka season 2 cast: who might be returning?

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

The cast hasn't been confirmed for season 2 just yet, but we can assume the major players will be returning. Sadly, Ray Stevenson, who played Baylan Skoll in season 1, died in 2023.

This is who we're expecting to see again in season 2:

Rosario Dawson – Ahsoka Tano

– Ahsoka Tano Natasha Liu Bordizzo – Sabine Wren

– Sabine Wren Lars Mikkelsen – Grand Admiral Thrawn

– Grand Admiral Thrawn Eman Esfandi – Ezra Bridger

– Ezra Bridger Mary Elizabeth Winstead – Hera Syndulla

– Hera Syndulla Ivanna Sakhno – Shin Hati

– Shin Hati Evan Whitten – Jacen Syndulla

– Jacen Syndulla Genevieve O'Reilly – Mon Mothma

– Mon Mothma David Tennant – Huyang

– Huyang Hayden Christensen – Anakin Skywalker

How many episodes of Ahsoka season 2 are likely?

(Image credit: Disney+)

Nothing is confirmed just yet, but we expect the Ahsoka season 2 episode count to be the same as season 1 – eight episodes. That's also the same as all three seasons of The Mandalorian.

Where to watch Ahsoka season 2

(Image credit: Disney+)

The only place to watch Ahsoka season 2 is Disney Plus, and, for that, you'll need a subscription. The streamer is the home of all the Star Wars shows and movies, so you can get caught up on the rest of the saga, too.

However, season 1 is being released physically – so we can probably expect season 2 to eventually get a physical release, too.

