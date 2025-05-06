Rosario Dawson reveals serious bruises after only one week of filming Ahsoka season 2: "Not a weak one"

Ahsoka season 2 has only recently started filming, but star Rosario Dawson already has some painful bruises to show for it.

It seems like the Star Wars show will return with high-intensity action scenes, and we can't wait to see it.

The Ahsoka Tano star shared three pictures on Instagram last weekend, which showed bruises on several parts of her body. Dawson also revealed that the first week of filming is over. "Week 1 Won! Not A Weak One," she wrote in the caption, getting fans excited for the upcoming new season.

After almost two years since the release of season 1, Ahsoka is finally on the way, with the production going swiftly, and its leading star clearly giving her all for the show.

As filming continues, we'll be getting more updates and first-look images about Ahsoka season 2 in the upcoming months. For now, we already have some very exciting details thanks to the Star Wars Celebration 2025 and the show's creator Dave Filoni, who shared a teaser for the second season made up of concept art during the event.

So, what can we expect of the new episodes? In terms of cast, Filoni has confirmed the return of Sabine Wren, Ezra Bridger, and Hera Syndulla, as well as Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker. He also teased that Admiral Ackbar would be coming back to face off against Grand Admiral Thrawn, and that Game of Thrones star Rory McCann would be taking over as Baylan after the passing of Ray Stevenson in 2023.

As for the plot, season 2 will follow the events of Ahsoka season 1 ending, which saw Baylan standing on a statue of the Father, who is one of the Mortis gods introduced in The Clone Wars. Most details are still under wraps as filming continues.

Ahsoka season 2 doesn't yet have a release date. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows in 2025 and beyond.