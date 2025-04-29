We're one step closer to Ahsoka season 2, as Rosario Dawson reveals filming has begun with a behind the scenes photo
Ahsoka season 2 is filming now
Filming has begun on Ahsoka season 2, with Ahsoka Tano herself – AKA Rosario Dawson – announcing the news with a behind the scenes photo featuring a very familiar silhouette.
Dawson took to Instagram to post a picture of her in costume, though with a catch: you can only see her shadow on the ground, but it's enough to make out those distinctive lekku either side of her head. "& we're off…to galaxies far, far away….!" Dawson captioned the post.
Ahsoka season 2 was a total mystery until Star Wars Celebration 2025, which revealed a lot of information about the new episodes. Creator Dave Filoni shared a teaser of sorts for the second season, made up of concept art since nothing had been filmed at the time, which featured Sabine Wren, Ezra Bridger, and Hera Syndulla, teased a showdown with Baylan Skoll, and more.
Filoni also confirmed that Game of Thrones star Rory McCann would be taking over as Baylan from Ray Stevenson, after paying emotional tribute to the late actor.
Plus, Hayden Christensen revealed he would be back as Anakin Skywalker, and Filoni teased that Admiral Ackbar would be coming back to face off against Grand Admiral Thrawn.
There was more where that came from, too. Ahsoka season 1 ended with Baylan standing on a statue of the Father, who is one of the Mortis gods introduced in The Clone Wars. "It's a big mystery," Filoni said of the statues. "The Son's there, the Father's there, most of the Daughter's there. So yeah, we'll figure it out. It's a good story."
The new season doesn't yet have a release date. While you wait, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows for everything else the galaxy far, far away has in store.
