What to expect at Star Wars Celebration 2025: Mandalorian and Grogu, Andor season 2, and more

Star Wars Celebration 2025 is almost upon us – and we're sure to be in for plenty of updates and even possibly some surprises from the galaxy far, far away.

This year's convention seems more focused than Celebrations past, with dedicated panels for The Mandalorian & Grogu, Andor season 2, and Ahsoka, but curiously no Lucasfilm panel for new project announcements. That means we're likely not going to get any updates on the many Star Wars movies in development, including the Rey movie or Shawn Levy's film starring Ryan Gosling.

But, we can expect more on Andor – which arrives very soon after the convention wraps up – and the Mando movie, as well as potentially a tease about Ahsoka season 2. Below, we've laid out what we're expecting to see over the long weekend when the convention kicks off. And, as the convention goes on, we'll keep this page updated with all the biggest news, too, as GamesRadar+ will be on the ground in Japan.

So, for all things Star Wars Celebration 2025, keep it right here. This is the way!

The Mandalorian & Grogu

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

The Mandalorian & Grogu is getting its own panel at Star Wars Celebration 2025. The panel kicks off on Friday April 18 at 10am JST (that's 9pm ET/6pm PT on April 17 and 2am BST on April 18) on the Celebration Stage. Hardly anything is known about the Mando movie just yet, aside from Sigourney Weaver's casting and Jeremy Allen White voicing Rotta the Hutt, so we can expect to learn a lot from this hour-long panel. We might even get a trailer – though whether it will be released to the public this early ahead of the May 2026 release date is uncertain.

"Join Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni and special guests for a sneak peek at what's to come for the Mandalorian and Grogu on their biggest adventure yet, this time on the big screen and in theaters in 2026," reads the panel's description.

Andor season 2

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Andor season 2 is right around the corner, but there's a dedicated panel at Star Wars Celebration for us to sink our teeth into first. Scheduled at 10am JST on April 19 (9pm ET/6pm PT on April 18 and 2am BST on April 19), we can expect another look at the highly anticipated second (and final) season of Andor. "Join creator and executive producer Tony Gilroy, executive producer Diego Luna and cast for a sneak peek at the final season of ANDOR," says the panel's description. Whether that's another trailer or not remains to be seen.

Ahsoka

(Image credit: Disney+)

Ahsoka season 2 is in the works, but don't expect any major updates at Star Wars Celebration. That's because this panel is a retrospective on season 1, which was released back in 2023. "Join Dave Filoni and special guests as we look back at the first season of Ahsoka," reads the description. Still, though, there might be a small tease about the future of the show for those in attendance, considering we haven't even had a first look yet. This panel kicks off at 1pm JST on April 19 (midnight ET/10pm PT on April 19 and 5am BST on April 19).

Visions

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Star Wars's animated anthology series Visions is returning for season 3, and we can expect an update on the project at Star Wars Celebration 2025. "Celebrate the first two volumes of Star Wars: Visions and the animated anthology’s anticipated return to anime. Hear from new and returning studios as they share a sneak peek of their Volume 3 shorts," says the panel's description. This panel will be held at 10am JST on April 20 (9pm ET/6pm PT on April 19, 2am BST on April 20). A first look at season 3 has already been unveiled.

You can keep up to date with everything the galaxy far, far away has in store with our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows.