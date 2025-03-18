First look at Star Wars anime Visions season 3 is a "psychedelic battle" exploring the "tormented psyche" of a stormtrooper

The first look at Star Wars: Visions season 3 is here, and it's a colorful, chaotic glimpse at stormtroopers under attack.

The still, from an episode titled 'Black' from Shinya Ohira, has debuted as part of Annecy Festival. The site's description for the episode promises "a psychedelic battle between past and present, light and dark, life and death", which "rages in the tormented psyche of an Imperial soldier near defeat" (translated from French). Check out the first look below.

First look at STAR WARS: VISIONS VOLUME 3One of the shorts is titled “Black” and will follow the rages in the tormented psyche of an stormtrooper close to defeat.Japanese artist Sakura Fujiwara will contribute to the short’s music. (Source: https://t.co/TsVlmAr2JW) pic.twitter.com/m9grCCb9TiMarch 17, 2025

Season 3 of the anime anthology show is set to debut in 2025, and the production studios involved this time are David Production, Kamikaze Douga + ANIMA, Kinema citrus Co., Polygon Pictures, Production I.G, Project Studio Q, TRIGGER, and WIT Studio.

These are the studios behind some of the best anime around, too, like Haikyu (Production I.G.), Delicious in Dungeon (Studio Trigger), Attack on Titan (Wit), and Evangelion 3.0+1.0 (Project Studio Q).

Next up for Star Wars is Andor season 2, which will debut with a triple episode premiere on Disney Plus this April 22. Aside from Visions, it's the only Star Wars project confirmed for a 2025 release, with The Mandalorian & Grogu set to arrive in 2026.

"That's been our attitude all the way through: not to be cynical, and to take it more seriously than anybody ever took it," Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy said recently. "Even while we're changing – some people feel as though it's changing a lot – but even while we're changing the grammar of what you can do, we're trying very rigorously to be more serious about this shit than anybody ever has been."

While you wait for Andor, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows for everything else the galaxy far, far away has in store.