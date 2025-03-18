First look at Star Wars anime Visions season 3 is a "psychedelic battle" exploring the "tormented psyche" of a stormtrooper

News
By published

The first look at Star Wars Visions season 3 is here

Star Wars Visions anime
(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

The first look at Star Wars: Visions season 3 is here, and it's a colorful, chaotic glimpse at stormtroopers under attack.

The still, from an episode titled 'Black' from Shinya Ohira, has debuted as part of Annecy Festival. The site's description for the episode promises "a psychedelic battle between past and present, light and dark, life and death", which "rages in the tormented psyche of an Imperial soldier near defeat" (translated from French). Check out the first look below.

Season 3 of the anime anthology show is set to debut in 2025, and the production studios involved this time are David Production, Kamikaze Douga + ANIMA, Kinema citrus Co., Polygon Pictures, Production I.G, Project Studio Q, TRIGGER, and WIT Studio.

These are the studios behind some of the best anime around, too, like Haikyu (Production I.G.), Delicious in Dungeon (Studio Trigger), Attack on Titan (Wit), and Evangelion 3.0+1.0 (Project Studio Q).

Next up for Star Wars is Andor season 2, which will debut with a triple episode premiere on Disney Plus this April 22. Aside from Visions, it's the only Star Wars project confirmed for a 2025 release, with The Mandalorian & Grogu set to arrive in 2026.

"That's been our attitude all the way through: not to be cynical, and to take it more seriously than anybody ever took it," Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy said recently. "Even while we're changing – some people feel as though it's changing a lot – but even while we're changing the grammar of what you can do, we're trying very rigorously to be more serious about this shit than anybody ever has been."

While you wait for Andor, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows for everything else the galaxy far, far away has in store.

See more TV Shows News
TOPICS
Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Diego Luna in Andor
It looks like a key Star Wars event mentioned in Rebels will be shown in Andor season 2
Andor season 2
First Andor season 2 trailer reveals major Star Wars Rogue One returns and announces a strange release schedule
Diego Luna as Cassian Andor in Andor season 2
Andor season 2 showrunner Tony Gilroy breaks silence on the weird release schedule: "It's a Disney decision"
Diego Luna as Cassian Andor in Andor season 2
Andor season 2 showrunner talks the much-anticipated Star Wars moment that we haven't seen on screen before: "It's a very significant part of our show"
Rey in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Every new Star Wars movie and TV show currently in the works
Diego Luna as Cassian Andor in Andor season 2
Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy says his Star Wars show is trying to be "more serious about this sh*t than anybody ever has been"
Latest in Star Wars TV Shows
Star Wars Visions anime
First look at Star Wars anime Visions season 3 is a "psychedelic battle" exploring the "tormented psyche" of a stormtrooper
Diego Luna as Cassian Andor in Andor season 2
Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy says his Star Wars show is trying to be "more serious about this sh*t than anybody ever has been"
The Mandalorian and Boba Fett
George Lucas' unmade Star Wars show was so expensive and risky that it would have cost $40 million per episode and “blown up the whole Star Wars universe"
Diego Luna in Andor season 2
Andor season 2 showrunner Tony Gilroy calls Cassian “Star Wars Jesus” ahead of the show’s return on Disney Plus
Diego Luna as Cassian Andor in Andor season 2
Andor season 2 showrunner Tony Gilroy breaks silence on the weird release schedule: "It's a Disney decision"
Diego Luna as Cassian Andor in Andor season 2
Andor season 2 showrunner talks the much-anticipated Star Wars moment that we haven't seen on screen before: "It's a very significant part of our show"
Latest in News
Captain America: Brave New World
Giancarlo Esposito confirms he was originally set to play Marvel's King Cobra in Captain America: Brave New World: "It was a bit of a whirlwind"
Star Wars Visions anime
First look at Star Wars anime Visions season 3 is a "psychedelic battle" exploring the "tormented psyche" of a stormtrooper
JoJo&#039;s Bizarre Adventure
A year after fans were told "please wait for further news", JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is getting ready to announce its next anime series
Jigsaw in Saw 10
Saw 11 quietly cancelled amid reports of production squabbles on the horror movie: "It's totally dead"
Blade Runner 2099 will feel more like the original than Denis Villeneuve's version, says star
The two characters in Split Fiction in futuristic bodysuits staring at a huge crack in the simulation they&#039;re in
Split Fiction and It Takes Two director is already "fully focused" on Hazelight's next game, which the studio started work on around a month ago: "It's quite early"
More about star wars tv shows
Diego Luna as Cassian Andor in Andor season 2

Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy says his Star Wars show is trying to be "more serious about this sh*t than anybody ever has been"
The Mandalorian and Boba Fett

George Lucas' unmade Star Wars show was so expensive and risky that it would have cost $40 million per episode and “blown up the whole Star Wars universe"
Captain America: Brave New World

Giancarlo Esposito confirms he was originally set to play Marvel's King Cobra in Captain America: Brave New World: "It was a bit of a whirlwind"
See more latest
Most Popular
Captain America: Brave New World
Giancarlo Esposito confirms he was originally set to play Marvel's King Cobra in Captain America: Brave New World: "It was a bit of a whirlwind"
Jigsaw in Saw 10
Saw 11 quietly cancelled amid reports of production squabbles on the horror movie: "It's totally dead"
JoJo&#039;s Bizarre Adventure
A year after fans were told "please wait for further news", JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is getting ready to announce its next anime series
The two characters in Split Fiction in futuristic bodysuits staring at a huge crack in the simulation they&#039;re in
Split Fiction and It Takes Two director is already "fully focused" on Hazelight's next game, which the studio started work on around a month ago: "It's quite early"
Blade Runner 2099 will feel more like the original than Denis Villeneuve's version, says star
Palworld
"We hit this disgusting number that makes me feel sick": Palworld devs don't know why their survival game was so successful - "If we knew how to do it, we'd do it again"
Palworld
Nintendo's Palworld lawsuit "came as a shock" to Pocketpair because patent infringement was "something that no one even considered"
I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream
For 30 years, PC gamers have been keeping this cult classic horror game based on a 58-year-old short story to themselves, but next week it's finally coming to consoles
Palworld screenshot showing a young woman with tied-back red hair petting her Pal, a large white and purple Xenogard
Palworld dev reckons "very few companies could survive" a launch like theirs: "A lot of companies might crumble under the threats, under the pressure, under the negativity"
Colin Farrell wins Golden Globe for The Penguin
Penguin actor Colin Farrell could be going from villain to hero as the star of DC's Sgt. Rock movie