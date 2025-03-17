Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy says his Star Wars show is trying to be "more serious about this sh*t than anybody ever has been"

Andor is probably the most serious of all the Star Wars shows, so it's no surprise that its showrunner, Tony Gilroy, takes the galaxy far, far away very, very seriously.

"That’s been our attitude all the way through: not to be cynical, and to take it more seriously than anybody ever took it," Gilroy told Gizmodo. "Even while we're changing – some people feel as though it's changing a lot – but even while we're changing the grammar of what you can do, we're trying very rigorously to be more serious about this shit than anybody ever has been."

Andor season 2 is just a few weeks away, and we already know it will deal with a huge moment in galactic history: the Ghorman Massacre.

"Ghorman, interestingly, is canonical but completely undescribed. It's a total blank slate. There's also a bit of confusion about the Ghorman Massacre, and what is the Ghorman Massacre? There's a lot of confusion within canon," Gilroy said recently. "So, it was an opportunity to rebuild in a really significant way. It's a very significant part of our show that can do a lot of different things for us."

Andor season 2 sees the return of Diego Luna as the titular Cassian Andor, with the rest of the cast including Ben Mendelsohn as Orson Krennic, Stellan Skarsgård as Luthen Rael, Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma, Alan Tudyk as K-2SO, Kyle Soller as Syril Karn, Adria Arjona as Bix Caleen, and Denise Gough as Dedra Meero.

The first three episodes arrive on Disney Plus this April 23. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows for everything else the galaxy far, far away has in store.