The Mandalorian & Grogu: everything we know so far about the next Star Wars movie

The Mandalorian & Grogu movie was a surprise announcement, and it's a Star Wars project that's still shrouded in a lot of mystery. We've rounded up everything there is to know about the movie below, though, so you can get up to speed on the next Star Wars movie in no time.

After The Mandalorian season 3 saw Mando and Baby Yoda settle on Nevarro together, they look set to embark on a new adventure in their upcoming movie. What that will entail is unknown for now, but there's still a little bit of information out there about the movie to tide us over while we wait.

The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau is set to direct the movie, with Ahsoka creator Dave Filoni and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy producing.

So, for all there is to know about The Mandalorian & Grogu, head to the below. This is the Way!

The Mandalorian & Grogu movie is set to be released on May 22, 2026.

It will be the first new Star Wars movie since 2019's The Rise of Skywalker, and will be followed by the likes of Dave Filoni's film, the Rey movie, and James Mangold's film about the origins of the Force.

The Mandalorian & Grogu trailer: when will we get one?

There's no trailer for The Mandalorian & Grogu movie just yet, and, with the film not set to release for a long while, it's unlikely we'll be seeing one anytime soon. Instead, expect to see a full trailer for the film much closer to the time – but a teaser could potentially land at Star Wars Celebration 2025.

The Mandalorian & Grogu cast

So far, there are no confirmed cast members for The Mandalorian & Grogu. We can probably expect Pedro Pascal to return as Mando, but beyond that, it's unclear just who we'll be seeing in the movie. The likes of Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze and Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano could make cameos, as could Amy Sedaris's Peli Motto, and Emily Swallow's Armorer.

The Mandalorian & Grogu plot speculation

Nothing has been revealed about The Mandalorian & Grogu plot just yet. The Mandalorian season 3 finale saw Din Djarin formally adopt Baby Yoda as his own, and the duo settled on Nevarro together. The stage seems set for more standalone adventures, but with the Ahsoka show returning Grand Admiral Thrawn and Ezra Bridger to the main galaxy, Mando & Grogu could have big fish to fry.

Plus, though Giancarlo Esposito's Moff Gideon was killed in the finale, there are some compelling theories that he could also return via clone-related shenanigans. It all remains to be seen for now.

Will there be a Mandalorian season 4?

At the moment, it's unclear whether there will be a The Mandalorian season 4 or not. At first, it was reportedly still happening in addition to the movie , but another report soon cast doubt on that .

Per a newsletter from The Hollywood Reporter , before the strikes shut down Hollywood last year, season 4 was written and ready to go (as Jon Favreau himself said back in February 2023 ). But, when Hollywood came to a standstill, Lucasfilm pivoted to a movie – leaving season 4's future in doubt.

But, one of Din Djarin's physical performers, Brendan Wayne, said in November 2023 that the fourth season was being "ramped up." Whether he meant the movie or not is unclear for now.

