The Bear star's role in The Mandalorian and Grogu gets absurd new details at Star Wars Celebration 2025, and fans aren't sure what to make of it

Jeremy Allen White, star of The Bear and Iron Claw, is coming to a galaxy far, far away, in new Star Wars movie The Mandalorian and Grogu. We've known he'll be playing Rotta the Hutt for some time, and courtesy of Star Wars Celebration, we know he'll be portraying Jabba's son as a bulked up gladiatorial fighter, and the internet isn't sure what to make of this particular reveal.

Per the panel for The Mandalorian and Grogu at Celebration, we've learned Allen is portraying Rotta as something of a prize fighter, and distinctly more muscular than his father. How big his role will be in the upcoming movie remains to be seen, but we'll be seeing another side of the Hutt lineage in The Mandalorian and Grogu.

The combination of a Hutt being into combat sports rather than simply lazing around as a space mafioso and the hiring of White has sent ripples through social media. It’s just kind of absurd, really, but the kind of nonsense people can maybe get on board with for a long, long time ago.

Pedro Pascal, Sigourney Weaver, Jon Favreau and a few special friends came together to celebrate The Mandalorian and Grogu during Star Wars Celebration Japan.The Mandalorian and Grogu comes to theaters May 22, 2026. pic.twitter.com/DjJrV8laMwApril 18, 2025

"Rotta the Hutt? Nah Rotta the HENCH," says one user on X/Twitter, a sentiment shared by several others. The idea of a physical transformation by White is a common theme. "Jeremy Allen White gained 2600 pounds to play Rotta the Hutt in The Mandalorian and Grogu," comments another user.

One account uses an image of Jack Donaghy, Alec Baldwin’s TV executive from 30 Rock, to drive home how leftfield the concept is. "Jabba the Hutt's son, Rotta, is a gladiator with massive biceps… who is played…," says the post, "...by Jeremy Allen White."

Since this is Allen's second time playing someone in the realm of professional fighting, after pro wrestling drama The Iron Claw, the parallels don't go unnoticed. "Rotta prepping for his cage match against Grogu," another account posts, with a clip of Allen's sweaty wrestler, Kerry Von Erich, recovering in the locker room.

The situation brings to mind Oscar Isaac in X-Men: Apocalypse, whereby an actor who's particularly recognizable at the moment gets caked in makeup or special effects for a huge part. It's a low bar, but this film will hopefully turn out better overall.

The Mandalorian and Grogu will continue the Disney Plus show, taking place after season 3. Plot details are still under wraps, but it's starting to sound like one of the noisiest misadventures for Din Djarin and his tiny, green companion yet. Jon Favreau is directing, and Pedro Pascal and Sigourney Weaver are among the other confirmed stars.

You'll be able to find out for yourself how it is when the movie arrives May 22, 2026. Our rundown of Star Wars Celebration 2025 will tell you all the other major reveals and updates you should be aware of within the franchise as well.