Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy teases more "standalone" stories in Star Wars: "It doesn’t necessarily have to connect to every little thing that's been done"

After some hits and misses in the Star Wars franchise, Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy seems keen to greenlight more original and standalone stories. Currently, the list of upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows includes both familiar faces (The Mandalorian & Grogu) and new characters (Star Wars: Starfighter), but there might be more projects on the way.

"I really think that now we're in a position where it's broadened the possibility of stories and filmmakers we can bring in to tell stories that mean something to them – it doesn't necessarily have to connect to every little thing that's been done in Star Wars," said Kennedy, adding that "it can actually be a standalone story that then builds into many many other stories" (via The Independent).

Kennedy got the chance to offer this update during a rare event at the BFI Film on Film Festival in London last weekend, where she introduced the original first print of 1977's Star Wars. According to the producer, she was there to "legitimize" the original print, which has been slammed by some fans because it's not the version director George Lucas wanted.

Kennedy, however, was excited for the opportunity to show it on the big screen for the first time. "It's incredible folklore," she told the audience.

"Even when I came into the company, there was endless conversation about where everything was, and what was in fact the first print? And it's quite remarkable, what you're going to see is in fact the first print, and I'm not even sure there's another one quite like it. It's that rare. There's so much tinkering that's gone on over the years, and things that George [Lucas] decided, 'I'm gonna change this, I'm gonna try that.' And then, everybody kind of lost track of what it was," she explained.

Next up for Star Wars is The Mandalorian & Grogu, which arrives in theaters next May 22. In the meantime, check out our guide on how to watch Star Wars in order, and a complete Star Wars timeline.