Shawn Levy's Star Wars movie will start shooting this year and release in 2027 – and Ryan Gosling is confirmed to star

At Star Wars Celebration, Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, Shawn Levy, and Ryan Gosling himself confirmed that the next Star Wars movie after The Mandalorian & Grogu will be titled Star Wars: Starfighter.

GamesRadar+ is attending the convention, and we were in the room to see Levy confirm that Gosling will star and that the movie will be set after The Rise of Skywalker.

"It's probably framed my idea of what a movie even was," Gosling said of Star Wars. "All of that aside, I think the reality is that this script is just so good. It has such a good story with great and original characters, it's filled with so much heart and adventure, and there just really is not a more perfect filmmaker for this particular story than Shawn."

Levy also confirmed that the movie "features a collection of all new characters."

Plus, the movie's release date was confirmed for May 28, 2027, with cameras rolling this fall.

Next up for Star Wars is Andor season 2, which arrives on Disney Plus this April 22 in the US and April 23 in the UK. The final season of the show will lead up to Rogue One, and star Diego Luna has promised it will change the way you watch the movie.

Ahsoka season 2 is also in the works, while projects like a Rey movie bringing back Daisy Ridley are also in development.

You can see our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows for absolutely everything the galaxy far, far away has in store, or see our roundup of everything announced and what to expect at Star Wars Celebration 2025 through the link.