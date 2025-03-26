Andor star Diego Luna urges Star Wars fans to watch Rogue One immediately after season 2 ends: "You're going to see it differently"

It's long been known that Andor season 2 will lead directly into the events of Rogue One, with showrunner Tony Gilroy even confirming the series' final shot sets up the film. Now, star Diego Luna has gone one step further and recommended that audiences get the movie ready to go as soon as the show ends on Disney Plus.

"If you have your DVD or Blu-ray of Rogue One, you should plug it in as soon as the season ends, and you'll see a film that will be resignified," Luna says in the new issue of SFX magazine, which features Black Mirror season 7 on the cover and is out now.

"You're going to see it differently, with so much information you didn't have before. You knew nothing about this bunch of Rebels that got together and made this sacrifice, and then we did a show of 24 episodes about one of them. I definitely believe it's going to change the experience because it's now so full of answers – almost many more than you even wanted when you watched Rogue One, like who Cassian's mother was, what was the first droid he had a strong connection with [that'll be B2EMO], how his bedroom was… You've seen enough of this man now that you will go, like, 'Holy shit, that’s what he meant?'"

However, unlike Luna, showrunner Gilroy admits he's been quite reluctant to go back and look at how it impacts Rogue One. He added that he's "been very timid about going and looking back at it", but says he believes "it certainly has to affect very deeply your relationship with Cassian."

Andor season 2 begins on Disney Plus on April 22.

