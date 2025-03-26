Andor star Diego Luna urges Star Wars fans to watch Rogue One immediately after season 2 ends: "You're going to see it differently"

News
By , published

Exclusive: Diego Luna and Tony Gilroy share their thoughts on how Andor season 2 sets up Rogue One

Diego Luna in Andor season 2
(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

It's long been known that Andor season 2 will lead directly into the events of Rogue One, with showrunner Tony Gilroy even confirming the series' final shot sets up the film. Now, star Diego Luna has gone one step further and recommended that audiences get the movie ready to go as soon as the show ends on Disney Plus.

"If you have your DVD or Blu-ray of Rogue One, you should plug it in as soon as the season ends, and you'll see a film that will be resignified," Luna says in the new issue of SFX magazine, which features Black Mirror season 7 on the cover and is out now.

"You're going to see it differently, with so much information you didn't have before. You knew nothing about this bunch of Rebels that got together and made this sacrifice, and then we did a show of 24 episodes about one of them. I definitely believe it's going to change the experience because it's now so full of answers – almost many more than you even wanted when you watched Rogue One, like who Cassian's mother was, what was the first droid he had a strong connection with [that'll be B2EMO], how his bedroom was… You've seen enough of this man now that you will go, like, 'Holy shit, that’s what he meant?'"

However, unlike Luna, showrunner Gilroy admits he's been quite reluctant to go back and look at how it impacts Rogue One. He added that he's "been very timid about going and looking back at it", but says he believes "it certainly has to affect very deeply your relationship with Cassian."

Not a subscriber to SFX? Then head on over here to get the latest issues sent directly to your home/device!

Andor season 2 begins on Disney Plus on April 22. Read more in the latest issue of SFX magazine, which features Black Mirror season 7 on the cover and is available now. Check out what you need to be looking out for on newsstands below...

See more TV Shows News
Fay Watson
Fay Watson
Deputy Entertainment Editor

I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Andor season 2
Andor season 2's trailer has reminded Star Wars fans exactly where the show is heading: "We're going to be losing a lot of people this season"
Andor
Andor season 2 release date, cast, trailer, and more news
Andor season 2
First Andor season 2 trailer reveals major Star Wars Rogue One returns and announces a strange release schedule
Ben Mendelsohn in Andor season 2
Andor showrunner says season 2's more fast-paced structure is a "fascinating experiment" that is "born out of desperation": "I don't know if anyone's ever done it before"
Diego Luna as Cassian Andor
The first three episodes of the best Star Wars show are now available to watch for free ahead of the Andor season 2 premiere
Diego Luna as Cassian Andor in Andor season 2
Andor season 2 showrunner Tony Gilroy breaks silence on the weird release schedule: "It's a Disney decision"
Latest in Star Wars TV Shows
Ezra Bridger in Ahsoka
A Star Wars actor just quietly confirmed that filming has begun on Ahsoka season 2
Diego Luna in Andor season 2
Andor star Diego Luna urges Star Wars fans to watch Rogue One immediately after season 2 ends: "You're going to see it differently"
Ben Mendelsohn in Andor season 2
Andor season 2 could be about to turn one of the darkest events in Star Wars even darker
The Death Star in the Andor season 2 trailer
New Andor season 2 trailer is an intense new look at the returning Star Wars show that sees the Rebels discover the Death Star
Ben Mendelsohn in Andor season 2
Andor showrunner says season 2's more fast-paced structure is a "fascinating experiment" that is "born out of desperation": "I don't know if anyone's ever done it before"
Star Wars Visions anime
First look at Star Wars anime Visions season 3 is a "psychedelic battle" exploring the "tormented psyche" of a stormtrooper
Latest in News
Schedule 1
Schedule 1 is Steam's latest viral hit – an open-world drug dealing simulator with 98% positive reviews, co-op, and a free sample to get you started
Kingdom Come Deliverance 2
Reclaiming their crown, pacifist Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 player beats the whole RPG as "Merciful Henry": 1,741 strikes blocked, 472 knockouts, and zero kills
Lies of P art showing P walking in a snowy forest
Lies of P director loves FromSoftware and respects the Soulslike tag, but says "I'm really serious, I'm not lying, I'm very truthful, our focus is to create our own style of game"
Tony Dalton as Jack Duquesne
Daredevil: Born Again fans are loving the MCU cameos in this week's episodes – especially the Hawkeye reunion
Naoe and Yasuke walk in the sunset in a screenshot from Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
Following Assassin's Creed Shadows controversy, Baldur's Gate 3 publishing director says "every big AAA game could be better," but players shouldn't be mad "just because some dude told you to"
Chris Hemsworth&#039;s name on the back of a director&#039;s chair
Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday cast reveal live blog
More about star wars tv shows
Ezra Bridger in Ahsoka

A Star Wars actor just quietly confirmed that filming has begun on Ahsoka season 2
Ben Mendelsohn in Andor season 2

Andor showrunner says season 2's more fast-paced structure is a "fascinating experiment" that is "born out of desperation": "I don't know if anyone's ever done it before"
Schedule 1

Schedule 1 is Steam's latest viral hit – an open-world drug dealing simulator with 98% positive reviews, co-op, and a free sample to get you started
See more latest
Most Popular
Schedule 1
Schedule 1 is Steam's latest viral hit – an open-world drug dealing simulator with 98% positive reviews, co-op, and a free sample to get you started
Kingdom Come Deliverance 2
Reclaiming their crown, pacifist Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 player beats the whole RPG as "Merciful Henry": 1,741 strikes blocked, 472 knockouts, and zero kills
Naoe and Yasuke walk in the sunset in a screenshot from Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
Following Assassin's Creed Shadows controversy, Baldur's Gate 3 publishing director says "every big AAA game could be better," but players shouldn't be mad "just because some dude told you to"
Tony Dalton as Jack Duquesne
Daredevil: Born Again fans are loving the MCU cameos in this week's episodes – especially the Hawkeye reunion
Dragon Age: The Veilguard art showing the RPG&#039;s companions grouped together
Dragon Age: The Veilguard director is leading an unannounced game for Wizards of the Coast, which recently hinted at more Baldur's Gate
Lies of P art showing P walking in a snowy forest
Lies of P director loves FromSoftware and respects the Soulslike tag, but says "I'm really serious, I'm not lying, I'm very truthful, our focus is to create our own style of game"
Lies of P Overture art of P
Lies of P director says Overture DLC is at least 15 to 20 hours long for "experienced" players, packing tons of bosses and ideas the devs couldn't fit at launch
Screenshots from the Alien Evolved Edition TRPG teaser trailer
Alien Evolved Edition TRPG just burst through the million dollar crowdfunding mark with the vigor of a face-hugger on steroids
Chris Hemsworth&#039;s name on the back of a director&#039;s chair
Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday cast reveal live blog
Halloween director John Carpenter
15 years on from his last horror movie, Halloween's John Carpenter says he'd "love to direct again" – but he has one condition