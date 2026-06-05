<figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="elk-1f8f7508-de1e-41bf-b46b-5997d021230d"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1920px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="wnj4BzFgvrBh3qK7ogH4N3" name="Alien-isolation-2-release-date" alt="A screenshot of an emergency phone booth during the teaser for Alien: Isolation 2." src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/wnj4BzFgvrBh3qK7ogH4N3.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1920" height="1080" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Creative Assembly)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="elk-bd13a869-8fa0-45f8-b02d-05a31298cc13">With the live stream now only a few hours away, it's worth running through some of the <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.gamesradar.com/games/summer-game-fest-2026-predictions-5-games-im-convinced-well-see/" target="_blank" data-url="https://www.gamesradar.com/games/summer-game-fest-2026-predictions-5-games-im-convinced-well-see/" data-hl-processed="none"><u>Summer Game Fest predictions</u></a> that we can expect to see throughout the show.</p><p>For starters, we're expecting to see something around Alien Isolation 2 very soon given that Sega and Creative Assembly recently <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.gamesradar.com/games/horror/after-11-years-first-alien-isolation-sequel-teaser-trailer-warns-us-not-to-let-our-guard-down-and-fans-are-more-than-ready-back-into-the-nightmare/" target="_blank" data-url="https://www.gamesradar.com/games/horror/after-11-years-first-alien-isolation-sequel-teaser-trailer-warns-us-not-to-let-our-guard-down-and-fans-are-more-than-ready-back-into-the-nightmare/" data-hl-processed="none"><u>revealed a striking Alien Isolation sequel teaser</u></a> across social media, including on the original game's official accounts. Entitled 'False Sense of Security', it shows a metal door opening to reveal an emergency telephone several meters away in a dark and stormy night. It's not a lot to go on yet, but paints a scene of lingering dread &ndash; can we really trust this solitary source of hope? The setting of this teaser does plenty, though. Will we actually be touching down on a planet, on which we'll be stalked by xenomorphs? And, with that grisly storm, will weather mechanics feature as an additional consideration when it comes to creeping about undetected? Hopefully we'll find out more imminently.</p><a id="elk-seasonal"></a><aside id="seasonal_0" class="hawk-root" data-block-type="embed" data-render-type="fte" data-skip="dealsy" data-widget-type="seasonal"></aside>