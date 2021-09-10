Marvel's Wolverine – everything we know about Insomniac's PS5 exclusive

Marvel's Wolverine was a true surprise. Marvel has made quite the push into the video game space in recent years, but its investment has typically fallen on corners of the universe that are active in the MCU – Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Marvel's Spider-Man, and Marvel's The Avengers. Perhaps that's why, when word came down that Insomniac Games would be developing Marvel's Wolverine and begin to explore the world of Mutants, it caught so many off guard.

Insomniac is now collaborating on two titles with the famed entertainment company, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and the upcoming Marvel's Wolverine. These games are being designed as PS5 exclusives, to be published by Sony Interactive Entertainment no sooner than 2023, and Insomniac will be bringing its pedigree as one of the finest action developers of the generation to the claw-marked table here. Read on to learn everything you need to know about Marvel's Wolverine.

Marvel's Wolverine reveal trailer

The Marvel's Wolverine reveal trailer is 53 seconds of pure joy. It opens up in the aftermath of a barroom brawl, the room littered with blood and bodies as our favorite adamantium-clawed Mutant enjoys a short. That bar, our friends over at Newsarama have surmised, is the Princess Bar – AKA Logan's home away from home on the island of Madripoor, which you may also have spotted in Episode 3 of Falcon and The Winter Soldier. A brawler pulls a knife, Logan pops his claws, fade to black – let the wait for another look at the game in action begin!

Marvel's Wolverine has no firm release date or window. But if we're expectation-setting here, you should expect a lengthy wait. Insomniac currently has its hands full with one team working on Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and another onn Marvel's Wolverine, with the former targeting a 2023 release window. Ryan Schneider, head of franchise strategy at Insomniac, has even noted that the game is "very early in development". While Marvel's Wolverine could release in a similar timeframe to Spider-Man 2, there's a good chance that it'll land sometime after, especially as Insomniac wants to deliver an "emotional narrative and cutting-edge gameplay".

Who is developing Marvel's Wolverine?

Marvel's Wolverine is being developed by Insomniac Games, the developers behind Marvel's Spider-Man and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. The studio has grown tremendously since it was acquired by Sony and integrated into the PlayStation Studios portfolio, giving it the resources to produce multiple ambitious games all at once. Development will be led by creative director Brian Horton and game director Cameron Christian, who most recently spearheaded the creative team for Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Logan is with safe hands, is what we're saying.

Where is Marvel's Wolverine set?

(Image credit: SIE/Marvel)

The presence of The Princess Bar in the reveal trailer at the very least signals that Logan won't be stuck at the Xavier Institute. If anything, teasing the island of Madripoor this early on could signal that Marvel's Wolverine will be a globe-trotting adventure. That's speculation for now, but it's worth pointing out the rumors that Marvel's Wolverine could be set as part of a broader universe that encompasses the Insomniac Spider-Man games. While Ryan Schneider, head of franchise strategy at Insomniac, explained that this was a "standalone game" he does drop this tease: "Being able to build a new, original universe with Spider-Man and now Wolverine is such an honor for so many of us at Insomniac Games."

Is Marvel's Wolverine coming to PS4?

As it stands, Marvel's Wolverine is being developed as a PS5 exclusive. Given that the game's release is a number of years away – enough so that stock shortages will (hopefully) be alleviated and as developers work to push the PS5 hardware – it's likely that a PS4 release won't be on the cards. While Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales was a cross-gen game when it launched alongside the PS5, Insomniac soon followed with Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart which was a new-gen platform exclusive. That's all to say then that Insomniac has fully turned its attention to the PS5 and will be working to squeeze every once of power out of it that it can.

How will Marvel's Wolverine play?

The Marvel's Wolverine trailer does make a point of explaining that the images we are seeing are "not actual gameplay" but that isn't to say we don't have any idea of how it's going to play. Insomniac is known for its slick, kinetic, third-person action-adventure games – Sunset Overdrive, Ratchet & Clank, Spider-Man are proof of that. Insomniac wouldn't say either way, but Ryan Schneider, head of franchise strategy, did say the following: "one of the key elements that drew us to him is surprisingly not that different from Spider-Man: Both heroes feel deeply compelled to defend people who are less able to do so", before adding, "In the vein of our Spider-Man games, our goal here is to not only respect the DNA of what makes the character so popular, but also look for opportunities to make it feel fresh and truly reflect the Insomniac spirit."

Insomniac is yet to confirm who we'll be fighting, but you have to believe it'll be a selection of the best Wolverine villains.