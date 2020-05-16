How to watch the X-Men movies in order (release and chronological)

Knowing how to watch the X-Men in order can be something of a challenge. Timelines and canon are all but skewered across sequels, prequels, and spin-offs. But somehow, however confusing things might get, Xavier’s band of mutant misfits still remain some of the most endearing superheroes on our screens. Whilst we expect quite the wait before mutantkind makes it to the MCU, there are plenty of movies to catch up on or rewatch in the meantime.

The question now, though, concerns how to watch the X-Men movies in order. Fox hasn't made it easy for us, that’s for sure. By the time X-Men: Days of Future Past turns up, suddenly our beloved mutants are spread across varying timelines and futures (and where does Days of Future Past: The Rogue Cut fit into all this?).

Not even Cerebro’s circuits could handle the headache that is untangling the X-Men timeline. Luckily for you, GamesRadar+ has taken one for the team. So, without further ado, here are all the orders you can watch the X-Men movies in…

How to watch the X-Men movies in order: release order

Best for: GamesRadar+'s recommended viewing experience.

By watching the X-Men movies in release order, newcomers get to experience the stories as everyone else did, plus it's simply much easier than attempting to make any kind of sense of the time-travelling and parallel universes. Trust us.

Side note: Days of Future Past: The Rogue Cut takes place in a future that is erased by the time the credits roll, so don’t beat yourself up if you’d prefer to watch the theatrical cut or don’t want to give up precious hours to watch them both.

And, don't forget, nearly all the X-Men movies are on Disney Plus in the UK, so be sure to catch them on there.

How to watch the X-Men movies in order: chronological order(s)

Things are about to get a little complicated. Now there are a few ways this can be done. First up, we have The Easy Way, which puts all the X-Men movies into a strict order of when they are set – so we go from the '60s to the far future. This, unfortunately, leads to some issues as Dark Phoenix does not lead particularly nicely into the first X-Men, and then you also have the fact the Dark Phoenix catastrophe happens again with Jean Grey in The Last Stand... This one's a very literal chronological order without taking in varying timelines.

Instead, you're perhaps better off taking into account the multiple timelines that are caused when Days of Future Past erases the future we knew in the original trilogy. This one starts with X-Men: First Class, which technically applies to both timelines, and goes right up until the far future and the catastrophe that prompts Wolverine to travel back to 1973 and stop the Sentinels. It will perhaps make more sense if we show you the order – but, in short, two timelines that don't line-up...!

The Easy Way

Best for: No one, really... This one's just a literal timeline of events without taking into account multiple timelines.

X-Men: First Class

X-Men Days of Future Past

X-Men Origins: Wolverine

X-Men: Apocalypse

Dark Phoenix

X-Men

X2: X-Men United

X-Men: The Last Stand

The Wolverine

Deadpool

Deadpool 2

Logan

It could be argued that Days of Future Past should be last here, in its future setting of 2023, but a whole lot of it takes place in 1973, so switch that about as you like according to taste. And Deadpool 2 also references Wolverine’s death in Logan, the latter of which is set in 2029, so let’s just assume Deadpool marches to the beat of his own drum.

The two timelines

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Prime timeline

X-Men: First Class

X-Men Origins: Wolverine

X-Men

X2: X-Men United

X-Men: The Last Stand

The Wolverine

X-Men: Days of Future Past

Second timeline

X-Men: First Class

X-Men: Days of Future Past (past events)

X-Men: Apocalypse

X-Men: Dark Phoenix

Deadpool

Deadpool 2

Logan

There are a lot of issues with the X-Men timelines, so many that they probably warrant a whole article of their own. Yet, by taking the series as two timelines, which almost works in release order, you can just about grasp and understand the series.

We would suggest simply ignoring any inconsistencies. The X-Men series, after all, came way before the MCU, which established how movies should relate to one another. It’s therefore no use trying to apply real-world logic to a world of mutants and mad scientists (we’re looking at you, Bolivar Trask), but that’s what’s so special about the X-Men: they’re a microcosm for real-world prejudice in a fantasy world full of superheroes – and we love them for it.