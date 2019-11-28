How to watch the Marvel movies in order (release and chronological)

How to watch Marvel movies in order seems pretty obvious, right? But with a decade-plus of MCU entries and a heaving list of franchises-within-franchises, it’s easy to get lost down the rabbit hole that Kevin Feige built. Let’s cut through the noise. We’ll run you through exactly how to watch the Marvel movies in order of release, as well as one other super-geeky way for you to get your Marvel fix.

Plus, we’ll have a look towards the future. With Marvel Phase 4 on the horizon, it’s always good to have a checklist of what’s coming next, especially the handful of Phase 5 (and beyond) entries that have been talked about in hushed whispers in the halls of Marvel Studios. So, if you’re a complete MCU beginner and need to direct someone to the proper Marvel watch order, or if you just want a list of all the Marvel movies in order, this is the best place to be.

How to watch the Marvel movies in order: release order (Phase 1-3)

Here is the MCU watch order list, from Phases 1 to 3, plus the tentative release dates of Phase 4 and everything past that.

Marvel movies are split into Phases, which typically indicates a natural end to a story arc in one Phase and the introduction of a new series of characters in another.

Phase One:

Phase Two:

Phase Three:

There are also unreleased movies to consider. Phase 4 is looking stacked, but there are also some movies that have been semi-announced without an official unveiling that we still have to look forward to.

Phase Four (and beyond):

Black Widow (May 1, 2020)

The Eternals (November 6, 2020)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (February 12, 2021)

Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness (May 7, 2021)

Spider-Man 3 (July 16, 2021)

Thor: Love and Thunder (November 5, 2021)

Ant-Man 3 (TBA)

Black Panther 2 (TBA)

Blade (TBA)

Captain Marvel 2 (TBA)

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 (TBA)

Fantastic Four (TBA)

How to watch the Marvel movies in order: chronological order

There’s also a way to watch the Marvel movies in order of how they happened in the MCU. From Cap’s WW2 heroics, to that Endgame time jump, here’s the cheat sheet for watching the movies in chronological order – though check out our Marvel timeline for more complete info, including where the TV shows fit into everything.

Captain America: The First Avenger (1942-1943)

Captain Marvel (1995)

Iron Man (2010)

Iron Man 2 (2011)

The Incredible Hulk (2011)

Thor (2011)

The Avengers (2012)

Iron Man 3 (2012)

Thor: The Dark World (2013)

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Guardians of the Galaxy 2 (2014)

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Ant-Man (2015)

Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2016)

Doctor Strange (2016-2017)

Black Panther (2017)

Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

Ant-Man and the Wasp (2017)

Avengers: Infinity War (2017)

Avengers: Endgame (2017-2022)

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2022)

