Fantastic Four: Everything we know so far about the MCU movie

Fantastic Four is in development as Kevin Feige confirmed a new version of the story will form part of the MCU’s future. The original news was confirmed during the Phase Four slate announcement at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019. At the time, Marvel’s boss confirmed Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm would all be joining the fold.

But a quick word of warning before we get into all the details about Marvel’s first family, a word of warning. This article contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

There have been several film versions of the Fantastic Four already, including the 2005 and 2007 versions starring Chris Evans and Jessica Alba. There was even a more recent revival in 2017, starring Miles Teller, Kate Mara, and Michael B. Jordan. However, thanks to Disney acquiring 20th Century Fox, the new version would mark the first time the superheroes are part of the wider MCU.

While details have been relatively sparse since it was announced, there have been some updates in recent months. Spider-Man’s Jon Watts, who was initially on board to direct the Fantastic Four film, has confirmed he’s stepping away. And then there was an interesting cameo in Doctor Strange 2 which could suggest casting is progressing… So while we wait for more information, here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming Marvel movie.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Currently, the Fantastic Four movie does not have a release date. Marvel announced it was in development in 2019 but given there has been no directing and casting confirmation, we could be waiting a while yet. The release dates for several Marvel Phase 4 movies have been confirmed up until mid-2023 – and Fantastic Four is not among them. Therefore, it seems likely the movie will only get an official date after this. We'll keep you in the loop as soon as we hear the Fantastic Four release date.

Fantastic Four plot

(Image credit: Marvel)

The Fantastic Four plot has not been confirmed yet by Marvel. We do know the basic premise they may draw upon from the comic books and the team’s origin story. For those unaware, the quartet gained superpowers after being exposed to cosmic rays on a scientific mission to outer space.

This origin story has formed the premise of the previous adaptations so Marvel may use a different approach for the upcoming movie. As well as this, the studio does tend to shy away from traditional storylines in their MCU movies. And given the Fantastic Four first debuted back in 1961, there are plenty of other directions they could head in. There are also plenty of villains the new movie could introduce, including Namor, the Silver Surfer, Galactus, Doctor Doom, and KI’rt. They’ve also had run-ins with Ronan the Accuser in the past, who was played by Lee Pace in Captain Marvel and Guardians of the Galaxy.

Fantastic Four cast

(Image credit: Marvel)

No casting has been confirmed yet for the Fantastic Four, despite several rumors. Marvel has not even announced if any of its previous stars will be reprising their roles in the upcoming film. As soon as the Fantastic Four cast is confirmed, we'll keep you updated. But in the meantime, we’ve pulled together all that’s currently known about the lead characters: Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm.

Who will play Reed Richards? Will John Krasinski star in Fantastic Four?

(Image credit: Getty)

Reed Richards, or Mister Fantastic, is one of the founding members of the Fantastic Four. He’s known as one of the smartest scientists around, with expertise in engineering, alien biology, chemistry, and physics – and superhero power-wise? He’s known for his stretching abilities. So who will play Marvel’s smartest man?

We’re getting into serious spoiler territory here, but those who have already seen Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will know John Krasinski appeared as Richards. He was part of the Illuminati, a group of superheroes tasked with making decisions that will impact the multiverse. Joined by Anson Mount's Black Bolt, Hayley Atwell's Captain Carter, Lashana Lynch's Captain Marvel, Patrick Stewart's Professor X, and Chiwetel Ejiofor's Mordo, he was part of the group judging Stephen Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) multiverse behavior.

He appeared in the classic blue uniform, complete with the Fantastic Four logo on it as he was described as "the smartest man alive". Richards even mentioned his wife – who we can only speculate was Sue Storm – and their children. However, there’s one problem: he was brutally killed by Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) within minutes of his introduction.

Therefore, it’s quite difficult to speculate on if Krasinski will play Richards going forward. Of course, this is the multiverse we’re talking about, so there is likely another version of the character in Earth 616. But we don’t yet know if this is who the Fantastic Four movie will focus on and if they’ll look like Krasinski. While Doctor Strange’s variants looked like him, both Loki’s and Spider-Man’s have been played by different people. This all being said, if we were to hedge our bets, it seems likely Krasinksi will return. He’s a fan-favorite casting and a big Hollywood star – so it would be a surprise if this was the last we saw of him suited up.

Mister Fantastic has previously been played by two other actors: Ioan Gruffudd and Miles Teller. Gruffudd has previously ruled out returning to the role, telling Digital Spy that he’d prefer to return as a villain. Teller was less resolute, telling ComicBook.com that he wouldn’t mind returning to the superhero world. He said: "I think those characters in the movie adaptations, in the shows, have really come a long way. And I think they've really, you know, started diving into the complexity of these characters."

Who will play Sue Storm? Will Emily Blunt play Sue Storm?

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Sue Storm is the Invisible Woman, another founding member of the Fantastic Four and Mister Fantastic’s wife. After being exposed to cosmic radiation, she’s gifted the power of invisibility as well as being able to create force fields. In previous film iterations, she’s been played by Jessica Alba and Kate Mara. Although, no actor has shared a desire to reprise the role.

Fans have been speculating if Emily Blunt, who is Krasinski’s wife in real life, could take on the role. She pretty infamously had to turn down the role of Black Widow due to a scheduling issue, which later went to Scarlett Johansson. And she and Krasinski have a pedigree of working together on screen in the past after appearing in the A Quiet Place movies. However, Blunt previously spoke about how the rumors are just based on fan castings. In 2020, she told The Howard Stern Show: "That is fan-casting. No one has received a phone call. That’s just people saying, 'Wouldn’t that be great?'"

Who will play Johnny Storm?

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

Johnny Storm is Sue’s younger brother who also gets exposed to cosmic radiation on their doomed mission. He develops the power to turn his body into a fiery, plasma-like state. There have been no rumors about casting for this role so far. In the past, Chris Evans and Michael B. Jordan took on the role. It is very unlikely we’d see Evans reprise his role as the Human Torch after he went on to bag a huge MCU role as Captain America. Jordan also appeared as a new MCU character when he played Erik Killmonger in Black Panther. So we expect some new casting for the role.

Who will play Ben Grimm?

(Image credit: Mike Wieringo/Karl Kesel/Paul Mounts (Marvel Comics))

Ben Grimm was an astronaut who joined his best friend Richards on the trip to outer space. However, his body had the most extreme reaction to the cosmic radiation, turning him into The Thing – a super-strong rock-like monster. Michael Chiklis played the part in the 2005 and 2007 versions while Jamie Bell took on the role in 2015. Neither actor expects to reprise the part, but Chiklis did have some advice for his successor. Speaking to Screen Rant, he said they should "go CGI" with their costumes. He added: "Wardrobe was something else, but it was still a pretty amazing experience."

Who will direct Fantastic Four?

(Image credit: Getty)

When Fantastic Four was announced, Jon Watts was signed on to direct the film. The American filmmaker is behind the hugely successful trilogy Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home for Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios. However, he’s now confirmed he’s stepped back from taking on another superhero movie.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "Making three Spider-Man films was an incredible and life-changing experience for me. I’m eternally grateful to have been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for seven years. I’m hopeful we’ll work together again, and I can’t wait to see the amazing vision for Fantastic Four brought to life."

There’s no word yet on who’ll be taking over from him, but some fans had been wondering if Krasinski could be involved. The actor-turned-director has won a lot of critical acclaim for his work behind the camera in the A Quiet Place films.

