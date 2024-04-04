We now know the identity of Fantastic Four’s main villain following Silver Surfer casting news

Following on from the news that Ozark actor Julia Garner will portray Shalla-Bal (AKA the Silver Surfer) in the upcoming Fantastic Four movie, a new report suggests a fan-favorite Marvel villain will be brought into the MCU.

According to Deadline’s Justin Kroll, the long rumored inclusion of Galactus could, in fact, be a reality for Fantastic Four.

"Seemed obvious given Silver Surfer involvement but yes Galactus expected to be main villain and that role is currently open with no one in talks or holding offer for role," Kroll tweeted.

First debuting in 1966’s Fantastic Four #48, the cosmic being is best known for eating planets and often being confronted by Marvel's First Family. An iteration of the character – and its herald Silver Surfer – have appeared in live action before in 2007’s Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.

Previous reports named Javier Bardem as a "frontrunner" to play Galactus, though there was no further follow-up or official response to that speculation.

Recently, the cast of Fantastic Four has been announced – via the medium of Valentine’s Day card.

Pedro Pascal’s Reed Richards by Vanessa Kirby’s Sue Storm, with Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn and The Bear’s Ebon Moss-Bachrach playing The Human Torch and The Thing respectively.

So far, so very straightforward – though a specific detail (namely, the issue of Life Magazine in the initial reveal) hints that Fantastic Four will be set in the 1960s.

Fantastic Four, directed by WandaVision’s Matt Shakman, is set for release on July 25, 2025. For more from the MCU, be sure to dive into our complete guide to upcoming Marvel movies.