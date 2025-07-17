Jared Leto is a video game assassin brought into the real world in new Tron: Ares trailer, complete with the power to respawn

Disney's Tron franchise is undergoing its second revival with Tron: Ares, a new film about highly sophisticated AI warriors and digital tech coming into the real world on a mission of conquest. A new trailer sheds more light on the plot, including explaining more about the identity of Jared Leto's Ares, a digital assassin who is nearly unkillable thanks to his ability to simply respawn.

Here's the trailer:

Tron: Ares | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"Tron: Ares follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind's first encounter with AI beings," reads Disney's official description. "The feature film is directed by Joachim Rønning and stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, with Gillian Anderson, and Jeff Bridges. Sean Bailey, Jeffrey Silver, Justin Springer, Jared Leto, Emma Ludbrook and Steven Lisberger are the producers, with Russell Allen serving as executive producer."

I'll be honest, though I grew up in the '80s and '90s, the original 1982 Tron film kinda missed me. And though I dig the stylish sci-fi visuals, I've never been an eager fan of the franchise, even with 2010's generally well-liked Tron: Legacy.

I'm not sure that Tron: Ares is going to be the film that turns me into a Tron fan, but I am intrigued by the cyberpunk style of the trailer, and a new soundtrack by legendary industrial rockers Nine Inch Nails is a fine sweetening agent as well.

Tron: Ares releases in cinemas October 10. In the meantime, stay up to date on all our sci-fi movie news coverage.