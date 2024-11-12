Tron: Ares release date, trailer, cast, plot, and more news

Get ready to go virtual because the Tron: Ares release date is racing towards us at light speed. That's right; after nearly 15 years of waiting for a sequel to the film Tron: Legacy, we are finally getting a follow-up in 2025, making Tron: Ares (aka Tron 3) one of our most anticipated upcoming movies to date.

The Tron movies have been capturing our sci-fi hearts since the '80s, as the first flick introduced us to the digital world after video game developer Kevin Flynn is transported into the mainframe of a computer, where he must participate in games in order to escape. However, after the lackluster box office performance of its sequel, Tron: Legacy, and then years of rocky development surrounding Tron 3 in general, many fans figured that we'd seen the last of this collection of the best sci-fi movies back in 2010.

Luckily, that isn't the case. Filming for Tron: Ares has wrapped, the first trailer has been shown to a select few, and we have a ton of information to unpack. So read on to find out everything you need to know about the new Disney movie. From the Tron: Ares release date, cast, plot, and more, we've left no virtual stone unturned while exploring the mainframe.

(Image credit: @joachimronning)

The Tron: Ares release date has been confirmed as October 10, 2025.

This date has been a long time coming since the film has been in the works since 2010. In 2020, Garth Davis (who was set to direct the film) stepped down and was replaced by Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales director Joachim Rønning. Then, another bump in the road came up in 2023, as filming was delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Luckily, there seem to be no more delays in sight, as filming wrapped in May 2024, and now we've even seen the first trailer for Tron: Ares – indicating that post-production is going well. Fingers crossed, we won't have to report any more setbacks before October 2025.

Tron: Ares plot

(Image credit: Disney)

While plot details for Tron: Ares are currently pretty light, we do know that the film will follow the story of a highly intelligent AI named Ares, who manages to enter the human world after being sent on a mysterious and dangerous mission.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Now, in case you need a quick Tron refresher, this is a series that typically involves humans being trapped in a digital world and having to escape. In the '80s movie Tron, we saw Kevin Flynn, a computer programmer transported inside the software world (known as the Grid) have to work to escape back to the real world. In Tron: Legacy, we see Flynn's son Sam enter the Grid in order to stop the evil program Clu from invading reality.

Tron: Legacy also saw the algorithm that helped Sam on his mission, Quorra, break the boundaries between machine and reality for the first time as it became human. This lines up perfectly with Tron: Ares' premise as it suggests that the upcoming sequel will be building on these ideas surrounding the boundaries between AI and humans. In fact, we even suspect that there may even be a war between the two brewing in the upcoming film.

Our guess about the film pointing towards a story revolving around an impending war between machines and humans is pretty simple. First, the film's titular character is named after the Greek God of War, Ares. Secondly, in Joseph Kosinski’s now-scrapped sequel to Tron Legacy, the director originally teased an invasion storyline between the two worlds.

And, while Joachim Rønning likely has a vision of his own for Tron: Ares, the film's title does hint that Kosinski's ideas may have filtered through into the new script somehow. However, again, this is purely speculation on our part. We'll keep you posted as more plot news heads our way in the near future.

Tron: Ares trailer

(Image credit: Disney)

The Tron: Ares trailer was recently shown during Disney's D23 Brazil event and got us super excited about the upcoming flick. However, unfortunately the general public doesn't have access to the teaser just yet. But before we all start cursing our Disney overlords, we do have a pretty solid description of what the trailer is like.

As reported by CinePop (translated by Google), "The Tron Ares trailer is a spectacle. Lots of neon and vibrant colors. A futuristic world. We see a new threat emerging. A car is split in half by a red beam. Jared Leto is scary in several insane action scenes."

Given the fact that there is a trailer and that feedback has been positive, meaning that there are only minimal changes needed before mass release, we should be getting the trailer soon. We'll keep our eyes peeled, but in the meantime, you can look over our list of the best Disney Plus movies to keep yourself busy while we wait.

Tron: Ares cast

(Image credit: Disney)

Jared Leto is leading the Tron: Ares cast as the titular AI, Ares. However, he is also joined by some mega star power, with the likes of Jeff Bridges returning as Kevin Flynn (first seen in the 1982 Tron movie) and Evan Peters as Julian Dillinger.

Now, you may be confused to see Jeff Bridges on the cast list, since Kevin Flynn did sacrifice himself at the end of Tron: Legacy. However, we have to remember that this is a virtual world that we are dealing with, so anything is possible here. Still, we are excited to see how Tron: Ares goes about bringing Kevin back to life.

There's also still a handful of unconfirmed roles for the likes of Jodie Turner-Smith and Cameron Monaghan, whom we are still waiting on. So, stay tuned for more casting updates!

Below is the confirmed Tron: Ares cast list so far:

Jared Leto as Ares

as Ares Evan Peters as Julian Dillinger

as Julian Dillinger Greta Lee as Eve Kim

as Eve Kim Jeff Bridges as Kevin Flynn

as Kevin Flynn Jodie Turner-Smith

Cameron Monaghan

Sarah Desjardins

Hasan Minhaj

Arturo Castro

Gillian Anderson

Where can you watch the Tron movies?

(Image credit: Disney)

You can watch both Tron and its sequel, Tron: Legacy, on Disney Plus.

This applies to both our US and UK readers, so ahead of Tron: Ares, the House of Mouse's streaming service is where you'll need to sign up.

For more information on buying a subscription, you can head over to our handy guide breaking down all the Disney Plus prices. But, as a brief overview, a month's standard subscription will cost you £8.99/$9.99.

For more Disney magic, check out our list of the best shows on Disney Plus. Or you can dive into more virtual worlds with our guide on all the upcoming video game movies heading our way.