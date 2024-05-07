Tron 3 wraps filming with a Jared Leto behind-the-scenes image and the director teasing he "can’t wait to show the world what we’ve done"

Tron 3 (AKA Tron: Ares) has wrapped filming. The threequel has signed off production with a behind-the-scenes image of star Jared Leto, as well as a message of thanks from director Joachim Rønning, who teased that he "can’t wait to show the world what we’ve done."

The image, which you can see below, appears to show Leto – as titular main character Ares – seated, with the camera zoomed in on his right eye.

Accompanying the behind-the-scenes shot is a message from Rønning. He wrote: "That’s a wrap on TRON:ARES 🥏 Thanks to an incredible and tireless crew, I really believe we pushed the filmmaking limits on this movie. Even through six weeks of night shoots you never slowed down. Also, a big thank you to our wonderful cast for leaving everything on screen. I can’t wait to show the world what we’ve done."

Disney recently announced that Jeff Bridges, star of 1982’s Tron, would return for Tron: Ares after seemingly being killed off in Tron: Legacy.

Tron: Ares also features Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Jodie Turner-Smith, Hasan Minhaj, Gillian Anderson, and Cameron Monaghan in its cast.

The latter of which, Monaghan, recently praised the visuals of the Tron threequel in an interview with Collider.

"I think this one, in a very similar way, is going to really push forward what can be done, from a visual perspective," Monaghan said. "I would sometimes even come in on days I wasn’t working, because that set was really amazing. A lot of the practical sets were pretty phenomenal, and I would love to go look at those as well."

Tron: Ares is set for release on October 10, 2025. For more, check out all the new Disney movies coming your way in 2024 and beyond.