Superman's Lex Luthor star wants to team up with The Joker in a future DCU movie

The supervillain team-up is a staple of superhero comic books, but it's one of the few concepts left from comics that has yet to really make it to the big screen in a substantial way. If one of the stars of James Gunn's Superman has his way though, it's something that will happen sooner rather than later, as Lex Luthor actor Nicholas Hoult tells Comicbook that he's dreaming of sharing the screen with the Joker.

"One of the comics I read in the lead up to this was a link up between Lex and Joker," Hoult explains. "The combination of those two together was really fun to read, so perhaps if we are lucky and get to keep making movies, that's something I'd like to see combined there."

Indeed, the concept of Lex and Joker teaming up is as established in the DC Universe as the idea of Superman and Batman palling around - though the relationship is a lot more contentious between the two villains.

In fact, the idea of Lex Luthor and the Joker teaming up is the subject of the classic animated movie The Batman/Superman Movie: World's Finest, which marks the first crossover between Superman: The Animated Series and Batman: The Animated Series all the way back in 1997.

Lex and Joker have also teamed up with other supervillains over the years as the Injustice Gang, the Injustice League, and the Legion of Doom, all organizations of the greatest foes of the Justice League.

Hoult's Luthor will debut in Superman on July 11.