Braniac star says it's a "true miracle" that he was cast in Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow

Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
German actor Lars Eidinger says he "can hardly believe" he'll be playing DC villain Brainiac in Superman 2, having previously given up his dream of being in a Hollywood movie.
Talking to TikTok interviewer DieShowMitChris from the Medienboard Party at the Berlin International Film Festival 2026, the actor candidly said: "For me, it's a true miracle. It's truly a miracle that it happened, and I would venture to say that every actor, every actress in Germany, there is a secret hope that one day the call from Hollywood will come.
"I always thought, 'I'm 50 now. Okay, that's it.' Then it suddenly happened, and it all went relatively quickly, didn't it?" Eidinger, whose past credits include Personal Shopper and Sense8. "I really can hardly believe it. But it's not then, like, 'Snap' and you're sitting on a beach in LA. First we'll film the movie. I'm very excited."
Officially titled Man of Tomorrow, the Superman follow-up will see James Gunn return to the director's chair, as David Corenswet's Kryptonian forges an awkward alliance with his former nemesis Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) to thwart the plans of Eidinger's Brainiac. It'll likely explore the fallout from Luthor's team-up with Rick Flag Sr at the end of Peacemaker season 2, too, which saw the metahuman-hating duo create Salvation, a planet used as a prison for such individuals.
"People should expect that [this other] dimension is gonna be a part of DCU stories going forward," he told Rolling Stone. "And not just a tertiary, 'Oh, this is Arkham' – it's a part of the stories. There's an escalating war, obviously, that's going on between the government and metahumans. And this is a part of it."
Man of Tomorrow releases on July 9, 2027. For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and shows.
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
I am an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things TV and film across our Total Film and SFX sections. Elsewhere, my words have been published by the likes of Digital Spy, SciFiNow, PinkNews, FANDOM, Radio Times, and Total Film magazine.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.