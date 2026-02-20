Braniac star says it's a "true miracle" that he was cast in Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow

Man of Tomorrow's Lars Eidinger says he'd given up on being in a Hollywood movie before the Superman sequel came a-knocking

Superman coming face to face with an eerie, inhuman version of Brainiac
(Image credit: DC)

German actor Lars Eidinger says he "can hardly believe" he'll be playing DC villain Brainiac in Superman 2, having previously given up his dream of being in a Hollywood movie.

Talking to TikTok interviewer DieShowMitChris from the Medienboard Party at the Berlin International Film Festival 2026, the actor candidly said: "For me, it's a true miracle. It's truly a miracle that it happened, and I would venture to say that every actor, every actress in Germany, there is a secret hope that one day the call from Hollywood will come.

"People should expect that [this other] dimension is gonna be a part of DCU stories going forward," he told Rolling Stone. "And not just a tertiary, 'Oh, this is Arkham' – it's a part of the stories. There's an escalating war, obviously, that's going on between the government and metahumans. And this is a part of it."

