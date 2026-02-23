James Gunn explains his comic influences for Man of Tomorrow's Brainiac, including the classic story he won't be adapting

News
By published

James Gunn says he "read almost every Brainiac story" to prepare for the Man of Tomorrow villain

A legion of different incarnations of Brainiac
(Image credit: DC)

James Gunn is opening up about his inspirations for his upcoming interpretation of Superman's arch-enemy Brainiac in upcoming sequel Man of Tomorrow. The filmmaker says he's drawing straight from Brainiac's comic history, but not necessarily adapting a single story.

"Fun story but not really, no," Gunn says on social media when asked if '90s Superman crossover story Panic in the Sky, in which Brainiac is the main villain, would be adapted in Man of Tomorrow. "More specifically: I read almost every Brainiac story to put Brainiac in MoT together and used bits and pieces I thought worked best. But PitS wasn't a key influence on the story."

George Marston
George Marston
Entertainment Writer

I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011, and now I'm the Entertainment Writer at GamesRadar+. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.