James Gunn explains his comic influences for Man of Tomorrow's Brainiac, including the classic story he won't be adapting
James Gunn says he "read almost every Brainiac story" to prepare for the Man of Tomorrow villain
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
James Gunn is opening up about his inspirations for his upcoming interpretation of Superman's arch-enemy Brainiac in upcoming sequel Man of Tomorrow. The filmmaker says he's drawing straight from Brainiac's comic history, but not necessarily adapting a single story.
"Fun story but not really, no," Gunn says on social media when asked if '90s Superman crossover story Panic in the Sky, in which Brainiac is the main villain, would be adapted in Man of Tomorrow. "More specifically: I read almost every Brainiac story to put Brainiac in MoT together and used bits and pieces I thought worked best. But PitS wasn't a key influence on the story."
Panic in the Sky took place all the way back in 1992, with Superman leading a veritable army of heroes against Brainiac as he attempts to seize control of the planet-sized battle station War World.
That's just one aspect of Brainiac's history, which has included the super-intelligent villain taking on numerous identities and origins over the years. In most stories, he's a super-evolved form of computer intelligence combined with a physical body, though there have been a few twists on that concept.
At the time of Panic in the Sky, Brainiac was in his Milton Fine incarnation, a human man whose mind is taken over by Brainiac's intelligence, warping his body to more closely resemble Brainiac's physical appearance.
That said, given what Gunn has revealed about his comic influences, it seems likely he'll be adapting a version of Brainiac who most closely resembles his core origin as a super-intelligent world conqueror who steals cities from planets across the universe in his pursuit of devouring all knowledge in existence.
Man of Tomorrow focuses on Superman and Lex Luthor overcoming their differences to take on Brainiac. That's got plenty of precedent in comics and other media, where Luthor and Brainiac have often joined forces, with Brainiac usually betraying Luthor and forcing him to team up with Superman to take on the greater threat.
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
While we wait for Man of Tomorrow to hit theaters on July 9, 2026, you can stay up to date on all the upcoming DC movies and shows that are in the works.
I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011, and now I'm the Entertainment Writer at GamesRadar+. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.