Lanterns release date speculation, cast, plot, and everything else we know about the new DCU TV show

Lanterns is a new live-action streaming show inspired by the Green Lantern comics, and the next instalment in the rapidly expanding DCU. Set to arrive on HBO Max in early 2026, it follows a couple of members of the Green Lantern Corps (basically a group of space cops) named Hal Jordan and John Stewart, as they investigate an Earth-based mystery.

We've already met another Lantern in the new DCU... Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner, who appeared in this year's Superman, is a member of the Lantern Corps, and will feature in the new show. Still, expect this to have a very different tone from the Man of Steel's recent movie. The upcoming DC show, which was created by James Gunn and executive producer Chris Mundy, looks set to have a darker, grittier, and more grounded tone than anything we've seen in the DCU so far. Joining Gunn and Mundy will be Lost and The Leftovers co-creator Damon Lindelof and comics writer Tom King.

Below you'll find all the information we have so far on the Lanterns release window, a cast list, speculation on when we might see a trailer, a spoiler-free plot deep dive, and more.

The first thing we're all wondering is when we'll be able to watch Lanterns. Sadly, as yet, we don't have a concrete Lanterns release date, only that it will premiere on HBO Max in early 2026.

Filming began on Lanterns in LA in the week beginning February 17, 2025, and completed in the middle of July, meaning the show will now be deep in post-production for the next few months. Given the DCU has only released a few projects at this stage (Creature Commandos in December 2024, Superman in June 2025, with Peacemaker season 2 starting in late August 2025), it's hard to predict what the studio's typical release pattern looks like just yet.

Still, that "early 2026" date suggests that it could be any time between January and March next year. Lanterns is part of DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters and will be followed on June 26 by the next DCU movie, Supergirl, directed by Craig Gillespie.

Is there a Lanterns trailer?

As yet, sadly, no trailer for Lanterns has been released. Given that the show is premiering in early 2026, we might still have a bit of a wait on our hands for this one. That said, New York Comic Con, which runs from October 9–12, is increasingly an event where studios tease TV and movie projects, so perhaps there might be a panel on the show there – and perhaps even a trailer.

Tied into that date is the fact that Peacemaker season 2 drops its final episode on October 9. The last episode of that show would be the perfect place to attach a teaser. Speaking of that show, here's our spoiler-free Peacemaker season 2 review.

Lanterns cast

The Lanterns cast is led by Friday Night Lights' Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre, who starred in Netflix's acclaimed action thriller, Rebel Ridge. They're backed up by the familiar face of Nathan Fillion, once more playing fellow Lantern Guy Gardner. Long-time comics fans, meanwhile, will be excited to learn that Sinestro – a former Lantern who has since gone rogue – will also appear, played by Ulrich Thomsen.

At this point, we have a fairly lengthy list of actors who have been cast in the show, though bear in mind that for many of the characters listed here, we only know their name – and sometimes not even that!

Check out the complete Lanterns cast list so far below:

Kyle Chandler – Hal Jordan

– Hal Jordan Aaron Pierre – John Stewart

– John Stewart Kelly Macdonald – Kerry

– Kerry Nathan Fillion – Guy Gardner

– Guy Gardner Garret Dillahunt – William Macon

– William Macon Poorna Jagannathan – Zoe

– Zoe Ulrich Thomsen – Sinestro

– Sinestro Nicole Ari Parker – Bernadette Stewart

– Bernadette Stewart Jason Ritter – Billy Macon

– Billy Macon Sherman Augustus – John Stewart Sr.

– John Stewart Sr. Paul Ben-Victor – Antaan

– Antaan Chris Coy – Waylon Sanders

– Waylon Sanders Cary Christopher – young Noah

– young Noah Laura Linney

Paula Patton

Lanterns plot

With the show still some way out, very little concrete information is yet known about the plot of Lanterns. We do have some details, however...

The series follows two members of the Green Lantern Corps – a group of intergalactic (and therefore not always human) peacekeepers. Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) is a test pilot from Earth who was recruited by the Corps, had a legendary career with them, but is now approaching retirement. He's tasked with training up new Lantern Corps recruit and former Marine, John Stewart (Aaron Pierre). Together, the two investigate a murder in Nebraska that leads them to a sinister mystery.

James Gunn previously described Lanterns as being "really a terrestrial-based TV show, which is almost like True Detective with a couple of Green Lanterns who are space cops watching over precinct Earth." He also mentioned that other members of the Corps will be "peppered in there" and that Jordan and Stewart will "discover a terrifying mystery that ties into our larger story of the DCU."

In the comics, the known universe is divided into 3600 different sectors, with each sector patrolled by one or two Lanterns. Earth is in Sector 2814. We don't know if this will be mentioned in the show, but that makes some sense of Gunn's "precinct Earth" comment.

Where can I watch Lanterns?

This one is easy to answer if you live in the United States. Lanterns, like all the other DCU projects, will be available to stream in the US on HBO Max.

It's less certain where the show will air for UK viewers, but we can take a guess. Both Creature Commandos and Peacemaker have aired on Sky Max and NOW TV in the UK. Keep your eyes on this guide as we update you on the latest streaming news. While we wait, you can also check out our list of the best shows on HBO Max to watch right now!

