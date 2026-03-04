The first trailer for DC's Lanterns is here and it has a surprising lack of Green Lantern in it

The first trailer for DC's Lanterns HBO streaming show has now been officially released after leaking early online, and it's more notable for what it doesn't show than what it does. Specifically, there's a serious lack of Green Lantern action in the trailer, with just a few small glimpses that hint at the superhero mythology of the GL Corps.

The trailer focuses on Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) as he attempts to train John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) as his successor while they investigate a strange mystery in a small, rural American town.

Here's the trailer:

Lanterns | Official Teaser | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

It's as disconnected from the spacefaring comic adventures of the Green Lantern as it sounds, with essentially all the footage consisting of Hal and John arguing about whether Hal is washed up while they walk around in plain clothes.

The only hints of the Green Lantern we get are a peek at the ring, which was previously shown in a first look, what appears to be Hal Jordan's uniform (which is far more brown than black and green like the traditional GL costume), and Hal flying without any visible effect from the ring.

It's a little surprising that DC Studio is playing this one so close to the chest, as we've already seen plenty of Green Lantern action thanks to Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner in Superman. In fact, that's been one of the most appealing aspects of the DCU so far - its willingness to dig into the superhero side of its stories without holding anything back.

I'm a little skeptical of Lanterns, going off the trailer. Green Lantern is one of DC's most cosmic heroes, and though Hal and John spend plenty of time on Earth in comics, I'm hoping there's something a little deeper and more fantastic waiting in the wings.

Lanterns premieres on HBO Max sometime this year, though no specific date has been announced. In the meantime, stay up to date on all the upcoming DC movies and shows in the works.