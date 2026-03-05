DC fans aren't impressed with the suit in the new HBO Lanterns trailer: "Guys, I think we may have been too harsh on Ryan Reynolds' Green Lantern suit"

DC has unveiled the first trailer for Lanterns (after it leaked online first…), and fans seem skeptical of the DCU's next small-screen outing.

For one thing, the trailer is overwhelmingly beige in its color scheme – including in its first tease of the Green Lantern suit. There's also not a whole lot of superhero-y business going on.

"Guys, I think we may have been too harsh on Ryan Reynolds Green Lantern suit," one fan wrote on Twitter, referring to the infamous 2011 Green Lantern movie.

In plainer terms, another asked, "Where's the green, dawg."

"They really named him Green Lantern and dressed him like he works at UPS," said someone else.

"This might just be the ugliest and sauceless comic suit ever made," was another person's judgement. Ouch.

Others took a more balanced approach, though. "I'm going to wait and reserve judgment until I see the costume all lit up and on an actor," one fan posted.

"As soon as he puts the ring on. It’ll light bright green, calm down," said another.

The show will follow Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler), a veteran member of intergalactic peacekeeping organization the Green Lantern Corps, as he trains up new recruit John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) while they investigate a murder in Nebraska.

DCU boss James Gunn has previously compared the show to True Detective, which would explain its more grounded feel, and The Leftovers showrunner Damon Lindelof is on board as co-creator.

Lanterns premieres on HBO in August 2026. In the meantime, get up to speed with the rest of the DCU Chapter One with our guide to the other upcoming DC movies and shows on the way.