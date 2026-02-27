God of War first look reveals the Prime Video show's Kratos and Atreus, but it might not be enough to silence the doubters

The first look at Prime Video's God of War series is here, and we already anticipate a mixed response from diehards.

The image, which you can see below, shows Ryan Hurst's Kratos crouching near Atreus (Callum Vinson) as he coaches him through the basics of firing a bow and arrow.

(Image credit: Prime Video/Leah Gallo)

At first glance, there are no issues here. In fact, everything appears incredibly game-accurate, right down to Kratos' ashen markings and armor. But look at it for too long and it shows the danger of game-accurate adaptations and how uncanny they can look in a real-world setting.

The God of War series, as the shot from production suggests, follows Kratos' Norse saga, an adaptation of events from both 2018's God of War and its Ragnarok sequel.

Several exciting cast members have been announced in recent weeks, including Mandy Patinkin as Odin, Ed Skrein as Baldur, Max Parker as Heimdall, and Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Thor.

Speaking to IGN at last year's San Diego Comic-Con, showrunner Ronald D. Moore was laser-focused on bringing the relationship between Kratos and his son, Atreus, to life.

"I responded to the story of Kratos and his son and then they set out on this epic journey in this world that was finely detailed and really interesting, and there's a lot of combat and interesting monsters along the way. But I kept coming back to this story of father and son, and it was just emotional and it was different, and I hadn't seen anything like that before," Moore said.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Over on the games side, Sons of Sparta, a Metroidvania charting Kratos' younger days in Ancient Greece, was surprisingly shadowdropped earlier in February. That also came bundled with the news that the first three God of War games were being remade, with OG Kratos actor T.C. Carson reprising his role.

God of War on Prime Video is currently undated. For more, check out the new PS5 games on the horizon, plus all the new TV shows coming your way in 2026 and beyond.