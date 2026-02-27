God of War first look reveals the Prime Video show's Kratos and Atreus, but it might not be enough to silence the doubters
Boy, oh boy
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
The first look at Prime Video's God of War series is here, and we already anticipate a mixed response from diehards.
The image, which you can see below, shows Ryan Hurst's Kratos crouching near Atreus (Callum Vinson) as he coaches him through the basics of firing a bow and arrow.
At first glance, there are no issues here. In fact, everything appears incredibly game-accurate, right down to Kratos' ashen markings and armor. But look at it for too long and it shows the danger of game-accurate adaptations and how uncanny they can look in a real-world setting.
The God of War series, as the shot from production suggests, follows Kratos' Norse saga, an adaptation of events from both 2018's God of War and its Ragnarok sequel.
Several exciting cast members have been announced in recent weeks, including Mandy Patinkin as Odin, Ed Skrein as Baldur, Max Parker as Heimdall, and Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Thor.
Speaking to IGN at last year's San Diego Comic-Con, showrunner Ronald D. Moore was laser-focused on bringing the relationship between Kratos and his son, Atreus, to life.
"I responded to the story of Kratos and his son and then they set out on this epic journey in this world that was finely detailed and really interesting, and there's a lot of combat and interesting monsters along the way. But I kept coming back to this story of father and son, and it was just emotional and it was different, and I hadn't seen anything like that before," Moore said.
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
Over on the games side, Sons of Sparta, a Metroidvania charting Kratos' younger days in Ancient Greece, was surprisingly shadowdropped earlier in February. That also came bundled with the news that the first three God of War games were being remade, with OG Kratos actor T.C. Carson reprising his role.
God of War on Prime Video is currently undated. For more, check out the new PS5 games on the horizon, plus all the new TV shows coming your way in 2026 and beyond.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.