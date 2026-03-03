God of War game creator doesn't hold back, says Prime Video series first look is "terrible", but he has "no doubt it is going to be a good show"

One of the creators and the designer behind the God of War video games has spoken out about the first look at Prime Video's upcoming TV adaptation, and it's fair to say he isn't too impressed.

"I’m sure everybody’s trying real hard, it’s so dumb,” said outspoken God of War creator David Jaffe over on his YouTube channel. "Kratos in this pose with this expression, not the guy’s face, but this expression, he just looks stupid. If you’re going to reveal, to most people, a brand new character that you hope is going to carry your series, for the first time, and they’ve never really seen this before, and this is the way you introduce them?"

Prime Video posted the image on February 27 to announce that the God of War TV show had entered production. The picture shows Ryan Hurst and Callum Vinson as God of War characters Kratos and Atreus hunting in the woods. However, the first look at the father-son duo in action did not go down too well with fans, with many pointing out inconsistencies with the characters and the fact that we can see Kratos' bald cap.

It sounds as though Jaffe has mainly taken issue with how the demi-god and fearsome warrior Kratos is presented. "Could you find a picture that doesn’t look like he’s shitting in the woods? Cause that’s what the picture looks like," said Jaffe, adding that he has no issue with Hurst playing the character, but it's a "dumb fucking picture."

However, Jaffe made it clear that although he doesn't approve of the first look, he is by no means bashing the team. "Let’s be incredibly clear, okay? Two things can be true. This can be a terrible image, and it is. It’s so bad in so many ways," explained Jaffe. "And Ron Moore is awesome, who is the showrunner… This guy is a juggernaut of a talented fellow. I have absolutely no doubt it is going to be a good show."

Soon after the image dropped, Hurst came forward to warn fans not to believe everything they see online, which suggests that the first look might not be the finished product. Either way, let's hope that Prime Video learns from this.

God of War does not yet have a release date. For more, see our list of the best Prime Video shows, and keep up with upcoming video game movies heading your way.