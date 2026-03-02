God of War show casts four new Norse gods with important connections to Odin and Thor
Prime Video's God of War show has cast Thor's children Magni, Modi, and Thrud as well as Gna of the Valkyries
Prime Video's God of War streaming show has added four new characters, rounding out some of Odin and Thor's extended family with the casting of Louis Cunningham as Modi, Ben Chapple as Magni, Island Austin as Thrud, and Evelyn Miller as Gna.
Modi (Louis Cunningham) is the middle child of Thor and Sif. Described as having a "gentle disposition and an obsessive, almost insatiably curious mind," Modi is one of the most thoughtful members of his family, often losing himself in puzzles.
Magni (Ben Chapple) is Thor and Sif's eldest son. He's described as being "handsome and adventurous," as well as an "excellent hunter and natural ladies' man." Despite this, he longs for a bigger purpose in life while staying doggedly protective of his younger brother Modi.
Thrud (Island Austin) is the youngest child of Sif and Thor, who is described as "precocious, inquisitive, curious, and fearless, with a natural yearning for knowledge." Thrud is one of her grandfather Odin's favorites, with the one-eyed leader of the Norse gods seeing "seeds of greatness" in her.
Finally, Gna (Evelyn Miller) is the leader of Odin's Valkyries, women who ride winged horses into battle to claim the souls of fallen heroes and bring them to Valhalla. Gna is described as a "fierce warrior" who is "devoted to her duty with a loyalty to Odin that borders on fanatical," often to her own personal detriment.
Cunningham, Chapple, Miller, and Austin join a cast led by Kratos actor Ryan Hurst, alongside Max Parker as Heimdall, Teresa Palmer as Sif, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Thor, Mandy Patinkin as Odin, Callum Vinson as Atreus, Ed Skrein as Baldur, Alastair Duncan as Mimir, Jeff Gulka as Sindri, and Danny Woodburn as Brok.
Prime Video has not set a premiere date for its God of War streaming series. In the meantime, you can dig into the best shows to watch on Prime Video right now.
