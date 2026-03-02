God of War show casts four new Norse gods with important connections to Odin and Thor

Prime Video's God of War show has cast Thor's children Magni, Modi, and Thrud as well as Gna of the Valkyries

Ryan Hurst&#039;s Kratos crouching near Atreus (Callum Vinson) in first look at God of War series
(Image credit: Prime Video/Leah Gallo)

Prime Video's God of War streaming show has added four new characters, rounding out some of Odin and Thor's extended family with the casting of Louis Cunningham as Modi, Ben Chapple as Magni, Island Austin as Thrud, and Evelyn Miller as Gna.

Modi (Louis Cunningham) is the middle child of Thor and Sif. Described as having a "gentle disposition and an obsessive, almost insatiably curious mind," Modi is one of the most thoughtful members of his family, often losing himself in puzzles.

Cunningham, Chapple, Miller, and Austin join a cast led by Kratos actor Ryan Hurst, alongside Max Parker as Heimdall, Teresa Palmer as Sif, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Thor, Mandy Patinkin as Odin, Callum Vinson as Atreus, Ed Skrein as Baldur, Alastair Duncan as Mimir, Jeff Gulka as Sindri, and Danny Woodburn as Brok.

