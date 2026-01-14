God of War streaming series finds it Kratos in Ragnarok's Thor actor

Prime Video's God of War streaming series has found its lead in actor Ryan Hurst, who is well known to fans of the long running fantasy/action video game franchise as the voice of Thor in 2022's God of War: Ragnarok. In live action, Hurst is best known for his roles as Gerry Bertier in 2000's Remember the Titans, and for playing Harry 'Opie' Winston across five seasons of Sons of Anarchy.

Counting spin-offs, browser games, and mobile titles, there are 10 games in the God of War franchise, which kicked off all the way back in 2005. Since then, Kratos has become an iconic video game hero thanks to the intense narratives of the games and his badass presence as an unkillable warrior.

"The titular character of the entire franchise, Kratos is Spartan by birth, and a god by nature. Raised in a martial culture, he rose to command armies in service of his homeland until one day he made a fateful deal with Ares, the Greek God of War and lost his soul in exchange for being victorious in battle," reads Prime Video's description of its God of War series.

"God of War follows father and son Kratos and Atreus as they embark on a journey to spread the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye. Through their adventures, Kratos tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better human."

Prime Video has not set a premiere date for its God of War streaming series. In the meantime, you can dig into the best shows to watch on Prime Video right now.