Over three years after it was first announced, Games Workshop CEO breaks silence on why Henry Cavill's Warhammer series is moving so slowly

Games Workshop has spoken out about why Amazon's upcoming Warhammer series – a passion project of star and executive producer Henry Cavill – is taking so long to come to our screens.

Speaking as part of the company's financial results (H/T IGN), CEO Kevin Rountree addressed the War Elephant in the room.

Rountree said, "Our live action endeavor is still in development with our partners, Amazon MGM Studios, Henry Cavill and Vertigo. It is the nature of these things to take several years, and while we wish we could tie down a release the way we can with our core business, the reality is that, as with any licensing deal, delivery is not in our control. We leave it to our partners to manage their own businesses."

First unveiled in December 2022, it appears the Prime Video Warhammer adaptation remains stuck in development limbo.

Games Workshop only "agreed creative guidelines" on the project in December 2024. From there, Cavill – a self-confessed Warhammer fanatic – teased his work on the series, as well as a cryptic starting point for the TV show.

"Together, we've been sifting through the plethora of incredible characters and poring over old tomes and texts," Cavill wrote on Instagram. "Our combined efforts have led us to a fantastic place to start our Universe, which has been agreed upon by those up on high at both Amazon and Games Workshop. That starting place shall, for now, remain a secret."

The latest update arrived in a 2025 interview with Esquire, with Cavill waxing lyrical about his newfound place as producer and all the challenges that come with it.

"It is a tricky IP, and a very complex IP, and that's what I love about it," Cavill said.

Cavill, meanwhile, is busy elsewhere as lead in the Chad Stahelski-directed Highlander, though filming was pushed back due to a pre-production injury to the former Superman and Witcher actor.

