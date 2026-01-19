Over three years after it was first announced, Games Workshop CEO breaks silence on why Henry Cavill's Warhammer series is moving so slowly

"It is the nature of these things to take several years"

Games Workshop has spoken out about why Amazon's upcoming Warhammer series – a passion project of star and executive producer Henry Cavill – is taking so long to come to our screens.

Speaking as part of the company's financial results (H/T IGN), CEO Kevin Rountree addressed the War Elephant in the room.

Games Workshop only "agreed creative guidelines" on the project in December 2024. From there, Cavill – a self-confessed Warhammer fanatic – teased his work on the series, as well as a cryptic starting point for the TV show.

