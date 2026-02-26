Warhammer is showing off amazing new merch like a wearable Space Marine helmet, but I'm won over by something more subtle

Warhammer Relics is back with another annual showcase of cool merch to tempt fans of 40K, Age of Sigmar, and beyond, yet it isn't the props or plushies that stole my heart this year - it's the ultra-portable game mats.

Yes, the wearable Space Marine helmet is incredible (I need one on my shelf yesterday). DK's Warhammer Age of Sigmar The Ultimate Guide will also be a must-have, considering how excellent the 40K version is at breaking down the universe and its factions. But for my money, the thing I'm most excited about is a handful of gaming mats.

Armed with knowledge (Image credit: Future / Benjamin Abbott) While we're gonna have to wait to get our hands on the DK Age of Sigmar Ultimate Guide (which you can pre-order now for $40 at Amazon), you can currently get almost half off the Warhammer 40K Ultimate Guide at Amazon. Meanwhile, the 40K Character Encyclopedia is also reduced at Amazon.

Made by UltraPro, king of accessories for the best card games, these non-slip, rollable boards for Warhammer Kill Team and Spearhead promise to make life a lot easier for players who take their setup on the go with them. Although they use the same design seen on the cardboard equivalents that are usually included in box sets, these are sure to be one hell of a lot more durable. I've always had an issue with the card versions fraying or tearing after even limited use, so a more hard-wearing alternative that's easy to roll up and pack is just what the Emperor ordered.

According to Warhammer's Relics 2026 reveal page, these mats are the perfect size and style for use with Kill Team games alongside Spearhead's Fire & Jade pack. The latter recreates the objective markers that you fight over in the game type, while the former features boards from the Volkus cityscape as well as the Kill Team 2024 Starter Set.

As someone who lugs boards into the GamesRadar+ office whenever I test the latest Kill Team box set (and some who's seen multiple boards start falling apart in transit), having more durable versions sounds great to me. Despite the terrain and miniatures from those boxes being near-universally excellent, the cardboard battlefields always leave something to be desired. They feel way more fragile than they should.

These mats will become available later in 2026, but those going to AdeptiCon this year will apparently be able to pick up two of them with exclusive gold accents - fancy.

(Image credit: Warhammer Community)

So, what else dropped as part of the Relics reveal? Well, the aforementioned Joy Toy helmet based on an Ultramarine captain is up for pre-order at the Warhammer merch store now. Like previous versions, it's a total beauty with enough detail to make it look like it's been snatched up from the battlefields of the grimdark future.

In much the same vein, new McFarlane action figures based on the upcoming Dawn of War 4 have been unveiled. These are based on the franchise's original chapter, the Blood Ravens, and look fantastic from promo shots.

At the other end of the scale, a fresh batch of adorable Tomy plushies are on the way too. That includes a wearable Power Fist, because of course it does. It certainly beats those foam hands you get at sportsball games. What are those called again? Eh, who cares. I'll just use this instead.

Finally, Displate added a host of new metal posters based on the hives of Necromunda. These in-universe propaganda posters will make your hobby space feel like it's a corner of the 40K world, albeit with less demonic possession.

A lot of the above are available to order now, or will be soon, so either hide your wallet or prepare for an expensive couple of months.

