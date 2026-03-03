One of our favorite horror board games is getting a legacy version in 2026, and I can't wait

Nemesis Legacy, a campaign-based version of the popular horror board game, is crawling through the vents toward a 2026 crowdfunding launch.

Revealed with a chilling teaser on Gamefound, Nemesis Legacy promises fans "the first-ever full campaign experience set in the Nemesis universe." We've made no secret of being massive Nemesis fans here (and for some of our writers, it's hands-down one of the best board games), so I'm already sold on the idea.

If you're not familiar with the term, "legacy" usually means a connected, long-running campaign where your actions – and your success or failure during each session – have consequences. Mess up a mission and the consequences will come back to haunt you, while success can give massive benefits later on. Considering how water cooler-ready Nemesis already was (something that really endeared us to it in our Nemesis review, not to mention the sequel Nemesis Lockdown), adding a long-running narrative feels like a perfect fit.

Unfortunately, there aren't any details on what the game will be like beyond the short, animated trailer (which is suitably chilling, showing a marine trying to set off a warhead while being stalked by creatures unknown), but the new miniatures teased for it look absolutely gnarly. I mean, just get a load of the spider-like limbs on the back of the monster seen in the image above. Those are gonna mess up everyone they encounter.

While I wouldn't say Nemesis is necessarily the best fit for broader audiences (it takes a bit more setup and organization than the likes of Betrayal at House on the Hill), it's an absolute masterclass in semi-coop gameplay and creeping tension. While you're all trying to survive an encounter with creatures that are clearly, unashamedly based on xenomorphs from the Alien franchise, you're trying to juggle personal objectives too… which are often at odds with your fellow players. It's a fantastic setup that leads to gripping game nights, and I suspect the Legacy version will produce even more "oh my god, do you remember when…" moments with your friends.

We'll presumably know more about Nemesis Legacy when the Gamefound campaign releases soon and I've reached out to publisher Awaken Realms for more info, but until then, it's gonna be a long wait until the proposed Q4 2026 launch window.

