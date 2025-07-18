I'm convinced that 2025 will bring us the next Baldur's Gate 3, and these are all the upcoming RPGs that may prove me right

There are so many upcoming RPGs heading our way this year, that as a fan of the genre, I'm officially a tab bit overstimulated. This year has already seen tons of new additions to my personal roster of the best RPGs, such as Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, and Avowed. However, there are still plenty of new games on the near horizon.

Firstly, there are more Obsidian Entertainment outings, we have tactical titles, remakes of some of the best JRPGs, and some hidden indie gems that aren't being talked about nearly enough. With so many titles on the cards, I'm convinced that the next big RPG breakout success that will have us all in a chokehold (like Baldur's Gate 3 did in 2023) is just a stone's throw away. So, to keep track of the genre, I've made a list of all the upcoming RPGs that have grabbed my attention so far.

Below, I've organized all the new games by their release date, making sure you know what the latest release is. I've also made sure to detail platforms and offer some descriptions about each future RPG, too. So, what are you waiting for? There's a role-playing game that needs to be prepared for.

Upcoming RPGs in 2025

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

(Image credit: Leenzee)

Release date: July 24, 2025

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X, PC

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is an upcoming action-RPG that looks stunning. It's also one of the picks on this list that seems like it'll match a grand fantasy world and narrative that fans of Clair Obscur and Baldur's Gate 3 will love. Here you play as the pirate Wuchang, who must try and cope with a severe case of amnesia as well as deal with the horrific fallout of a plague terrorizing the land known as the Feathering disease. Wuchang: Fallen Feathers seems like a thrilling adventure, and we can't wait to explore Wuchang later this month.

Wild Hearts S

(Image credit: EA)

Release date: July 25, 2025

Platforms: Switch 2

Wild Hearts S is currently the only Switch 2 exclusive on this list of upcoming RPGs, and it looks like it'll be a standout title on Nintendo's new system for everyone who loves action-RPGs. In a similar vein to Monster Hunter games, in this title, you'll have to slay giant beasts. However, you'll also be setting up a hunting ground using ancient Karakuri technology. Set in a feudal Japan magical world, the beasts that we've seen so far look super impressive (the giant flower rat is my favourite), and we can't wait to see more of this one for sure.

Frosthaven

(Image credit: Snapshot Games)

Release date: July 31, 2025

Platforms: PC

You may be familiar with the 2022 board game of the same name, but Frosthaven is now also coming to us in video game form and will release in early access at the end of this month. In this tactical RPG, you'll explore a frozen setting and take control of a group of mercenaries as they work to save a settlement from total annihilation. If you've ever played Gloomhaven, the general mechanics are pretty similar here, and both online-coop and single-player modes are available.

Wander Stars

(Image credit: Paper Castle Games)

Release date: August 1, 2025

Platforms: PC, Switch

Wander Stars looks like a promising upcoming RPG that may have the makings to join the ranks of our best anime games list as well. Ringo and a mysterious wolf partner join forces in order to find the Wanderstar Map; however, their journey is filled with trouble. Turn-based combat will be in full force here, as you deal with enemy encounters as you make your way through a charming anime series-inspired story. I love just about everything that Wander Stars is promising, and if you were a '90s anime fan, this should be on your radar, too.

Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road

(Image credit: LEVEL5 Inc.)

Release date: August 21, 2025

Platforms: PC, Switch, PS5, PS4

Sports games and RPGs don't generally mix, that is, unless we are talking about the famed Inazuma Eleven series. Football and RPG elements come together in this new game, as we take on the role of the high school student Destin Billows as he enrolls in one of the top schools in the nationals, the prestigious Raimon Junior High. Story and sports gameplay are melded together here, and the animation style feels as if it'll throw you into your very own shounen anime series, too.

Lost Soul Aside

(Image credit: UltiZeroGames)

Release date: August 29, 2025

Platforms: PC, PS5

In terms of new RPGs that look like they have a grand story, Lost Soul Aside stands out from the rest of the pack. We'll follow the adventures of Kaser as he journeys through multiple worlds and dimensions to save his sister (as well as the rest of humanity from some kind of invaders). From trailers that we've seen so far, the RPG seems like it will have some hack-and-slash combat and plenty of big bosses to take down as well. However, we are still waiting to learn more about the details. So, stay tuned for updates.

Consume Me

(Image credit: Hexecutable)

Release date: September 25, 2025

Platforms: PC

Consume Me looks adorable and is an upcoming slice-of-life role-playing game that follows Jenny. Getting everything done in a day is tricky, and it'll be up to you to pick Jenny's schedule and try to help her have a great childhood. See your choices play out and in this "darkly funny coming-of-age story". There are 13 endings you could get here, so it sounds like the game has some great replay ability as well!

Atelier Resleriana: The Red Alchemist & the White Guardian

(Image credit: KOEI TECMO GAMES CO., LTD.)

Release date: September 26, 2025

Platforms: PC, PS5, PS4, Switch

If you are a lover of RPGs with cute aesthetics, chances are you are familiar with the Atelier series. Atelier Resleriana: The Red Alchemist & the White Guardian marks the 27th game in the franchise and sees the protagonist returning to the town of Hallfein, which for years had been a restricted area. You'll have to uncover the truth behind what happened to the town's residents and engage in a few battles in the process. Exploration, as well as some city-building mechanics, are on display in this one!

Final Fantasy Tactics - The Ivalice Chronicles

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Release date: September 30, 2025

Platforms: PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Switch 2

When it comes to iconic RPGs, Final Fantasy has to be in the conversation. So, of course, we had to put the remake of one of the best tactical RPGs on our list. You play as Ramza Beoulve, who must navigate a difficult period of war. That means, basically, it's up to you to win turn-based battles and strategically balance a character class system in order to come out on top. This new remaster keeps everything we loved about the original while also offering enhanced graphics and refined gameplay too, what more could you want?

Digimon Story: Time Stranger

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Release date: October 2, 2025

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

In 2025, not only are we getting a new Pokemon game, but a new Digimon is also on it way. In this creature-collecting RPG, you'll be thrown into a story that takes place across the human world and the Digital World. However, unlike past titles, the separate worlds are being expanded, and there are some parallel dimension mentions that may be in the cards as well. Digimon is a bit more complicated in terms of combat than Pokemon. So if you want to try the series out for the first time and like a challenge, then keep your eyes on this title!

Pokemon Legends Z-A

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Release date: October 16, 2025

Platforms: Switch, Switch 2

For many of us, Pokemon is where we first started our RPG journeys, so of course Nintendo is giving us a new title in the franchise to celebrate their latest console. Pokemon Legends Z-A will have us taking on the role of trainer once again as we explore Lumiose City, which is currently developing a place where Pokemon and humans can co-exist. Unlike past games in the franchise, though, there is going to be a real-time combat system instead of the classic turn-based setup we are all familiar with. We're super intrigued to see how this one plays and if the changes will be for the better!

The Outer Worlds 2

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Release date: October 29, 2005

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Obsidian Entertainment has given us some of the best RPGs over the years, and we have high hopes for their upcoming outing The Outer Worlds 2. The game is set in an alternate future (one where Theodore Roosevelt never became president). As a result, mega corporations rule the day and have started to colonize alien planets. You'll play as an agent sent to one of the colonies and will meet a host of colorful characters along the way. The game looks utterly fantastic. And honestly, this is our highest anticipated RPG of the year.

Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Release date: October 30, 2025

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Switch 2

Another remake that should be on everyone's radar is the modern take of some of the best JRPGs of all time. The Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake bundles two games in one, and let's you first play as Erdrick before moving on to the sequel, where you take on the role of his descendants. However, no matter who you play as, the goal remains: save the land. The remake offers improved graphics and performance. It's definitely one that I'll be picking up once it releases.

TBC 2025

Demon School

(Image credit: Necrosoft Games)

Release date: TBC 2025

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch

We love the vibe of this upcoming RPG! Demon School follows Fay and her friends as they try to navigate university life while on a mysterious island. One thing leads to another, and it looks like Faye will be battling strange foes in both her world and a demon plane of existence. Turn-based combat is the main feature, it looks like, however, we are still waiting on more information regarding this title's story and gameplay. We'll keep you posted as soon as we learn more.

Crimson Desert

(Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

Release date: TBC 2025

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Developed on the proprietary BlackSpace Engine, Crimson Desert looks as if it just may be the next big fantasy RPG. A prequel to Black Desert Online, the game follows Kliff Macduff, who is forced to rise into a leadership role after the King of Demeniss falls into a coma. Meet mercenaries, explore an open world, and hack your way through a ton of enemies. We have high hopes for this one and have our fingers crossed that we get a release date soon.

Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault

(Image credit: Digital Sun)

Release date: TBC 2025

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Everyone's favourite merchant RPG with some swanky roguelike mechanics is making a comeback this year. Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault will have us trying to fill up an empty coin purse with a heap of coins as we try to get back on our feet and run the best little shop you can imagine. Explore dungeons, collect anything that seems remotely valuable, and sell it to some happy customers. Currently, Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault doesn't have a release date, but at least we know that it'll be dropping sometime this year.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

(Image credit: The Chinese Room)

Release date: TBC 2025

Platforms: PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines is one of the best vampire RPGs ever made, so we are waiting anxiously for news of a release date for its sequel. Developed by The Chinese Room, the new game will have us embodying the Elder vampire Phyre in 21st-century Seattle. We'll get to meet different clans, learn our backstory, and grow our vampiric powers. Honestly, it sounds like a dream. However, we've been waiting for this one for years now, so we are curious to see more updates before we get our hopes too high.

Witchbrook

(Image credit: Chucklefish)

Release date: TBC 2025

Platforms: PC, Switch, Switch 2, Xbox Series X/S

It's been years, but we finally know that the cozy witch RPG Witchbrook will be releasing in Winter this year. If you've ever dreamed of playing as a magical student who also happens to live in an adorable seaside town, then this game is here to answer all your wishes. Learn spells, attend classes, and even fall in love with this delightful little title. We are keeping our eyes peeled for news constantly when it comes to Witchbrook, so be sure to check in on this page to learn about any new updates as well!

