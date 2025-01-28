The Blood of Dawnwalker: Everything we know so far

The Blood of Dawnwalker has officially been revealed, and fans of all things supernatural and dark fantasy already can't wait to get their hands on it. Developed by Rebel Wolves, a new studio founded by The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt director Konrad Tomaszkiewicz, the upcoming game will kickstart a new series, one that is filled with vampires, monsters, and a jam-packed story.

Although we don't have a ton of details to unpack at the moment for the new game, there is a trailer with some gameplay footage for us to investigate. Rebel Wolves has also been active with the community, dropping hints on social media and via interviews regarding certain mechanics and story developments. We're hoping this can be one of the best single-player games as The Witcher 3 was, and may even rival Geralt's journey on our list of the best RPGs if it lives up to all our expectations.

So, if you're just as excited as we are about a new gory and medieval-based fantasy series, read on as we break down a potential Blood of Dawnwalker release date, explain its story and setting, gameplay, and keep up to date with all the latest news and rumors. Just remember to have your garlic and crosses at the ready, folks!

(Image credit: Rebel Wolves)

Currently, there is no confirmed release date for The Blood of Dawnwalker. However, given the fact that we recently got a trailer for the game we expect that we'll see it launch no sooner than in 2026.

There have been hints that we'll learn more about the game around summer this year. So once we have more state-of-development updates and news, we'll be able to narrow down a potential release date even further. For now though, we recommend sitting tight and checking out our list of the best horror games to keep you busy in the meantime.

The Blood of Dawnwalker platforms

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Once it releases, you'll be able to play The Blood of Dawnwalker on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Unfortunately, this is a heavy-duty game that was developed using Unreal Engine 5, so we don't expect a Nintendo Switch release anytime soon. We also doubt that it will be added to our list of upcoming Switch 2 games in the future, either.

The Blood of Dawnwalker trailer

The first cinematic trailer for The Blood of Dawnwalker is here, and you can watch it for yourself above. In the clip, we see Coen desperately trying to save his little sister, Lunka, who has the plague. The two run into an abandoned ruin, where they become surrounded by the King's men who are aiming to kill Lunka in order to stop the spread of the disease. However, before the little girl dies, a group of vampires suddenly descend on the army like an all-you-can-eat buffet.

The trailer gives us our first real look at the vampire Brencis, who takes up the fallen king's crown and gives Lunka his blood after Coen begs him to save her. Don't let the child-saving antics fool you, though: Brencis is by no means a good guy.

"I've been watching your little valley. Pestilence, famine, killing, and blood spilled carelessly like water. Things will be different now for all of you." he says after destroying the crown and letting his undead friends literally tear a human limb from limb in front of the siblings. His words are pretty ominous if you ask us, and we imagine that nothing good can come from waking the ancient vampire's wrath.

The Blood of Dawnwalker story and setting

(Image credit: Rebel Wolves)

The Blood of Dawnwalker is set in AD 1347 in a fictional kingdom called Vale Sangora that's located "somewhere in the Carpathians" (aka Central to Southeastern Europe). In this world, darkness has spread as humans face a plague followed by the imposing force of the ancient vampire Brencis - who forces the human population into a life of servitude and blood taxes.

We follow a young man named Coen, who ends up with the vampiric curse. However, Coen isn't a full-blown creature of the night just yet. He is still half-human, meaning that he is a Dawnwalker: a being who can still navigate both the night and day. However, he'll need all the supernatural abilities now afforded to him as he races against the clock to try and save his family in only 30 days and 30 nights.

While we don't know the full story of Blood of Dawnwalker just yet, we assume there will be more political upheaval and social dynamics to explore, given Tomaszkiewicz's work on The Witcher 3. We also know that Brencis will have a massive part to play in the story as he is set to be the game's main antagonist.

From the game's trailer we also know that Coen's actions will largely revolve around his bond with his sick sister named Lunka. The official Dawnwalker Twitter account has also been gradually posting characters' backstories for all of us to explore. For instance, we recently learned about the origin of an ancient Greek vampire who appeared in the cinematic trailer called Xanthe.

"She was a priestess, once, on a remote Greek island, the name of which she has since forgotten," the post reads. The account also shared that Brencis was born during the Roman Empire, and we discovered that the other vampires in the trailer are named Bakir and Ambrus.

We expect more character and lore insights in the future as the account is pretty active on social media. It's all very exciting and honestly, we can't wait for more story reveals to come our way later on in the year. Watch this space!

The Blood of Dawnwalker gameplay

(Image credit: Rebel Wolves)

Blood of Dawnwalker is a single-player open-world game that is also marketed as the first chapter in a "new saga" from Konrad Tomaszkiewicz (one of the directors of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt). The upcoming game will be a story-focused RPG with multiple endings. However, we are pretty light on in-depth gameplay information at the moment, folks.

While we don't know all the gameplay details about Blood of Dawnwalker, we do know that time is a massive mechanic in the upcoming game. In fact, to complete the main objective of Dawnwalker, you only have 30 days and 30 nights to save your family.

Now, if you were worried that a time constraint would make you miss anything on your first playthrough, don't worry: exploring doesn't tick the clock forward. Instead, completing quests will move time along.

However, there is some urgency with these said quests so you can't completely relax either. One feature that will appear in Blood of Dawnwalker is a "limited time" quest system.

"In short - the player has limited time to complete the main goal - exploring the world doesn't move the time forward, but every quest does. It plays a huge role in our narrative setup, and we'll be expanding on what it means later on," explained Rebel Wolves senior PR manager Mateusz Greiner.

Greiner also assured fans that when choosing what to do in the game so you can plan your time wisely, "it will always be clearly telegraphed to the player if an activity moves time forward (and by how much) - players will have control over it."

In terms of other gameplay features in The Blood of Dawnwalker trailer, we saw Coen sliding down building sides, grabbing a sword to swing at some enemies, and using vampiric powers to turn into a cloud of black smoke in order to leap towards a nearby target.

During the game's announcement, we also learned that Coen will have different skills, abilities, and story outcomes depending on the time of day. We'll keep you posted as more news heads our way.

Can you pre-order The Blood of Dawnwalker?

(Image credit: Rebel Wolves)

There are currently no pre-orders for The Blood of Dawnwalker live (heart-breaking, we know). This fact won't change for some time as well, given that we don't even have a release window for the game yet.

If you are dying to play something right now, you can check out our guide of the best open-world games for 2025. Otherwise, we'll have to be patient and keep our wallets at the ready for Coen's big vampire-filled day out.

