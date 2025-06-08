Ex Witcher 3 devs reveal first gameplay trailer for vampire RPG Blood of Dawnwalker, complete with decapitations and a 2026 release window

The former Witcher 3 developers at AA studio Rebel Wolves have revealed the first gameplay footage of their new vampire RPG The Blood of Dawnwalker, as well as a 2026 release window.

I've been just short of obsessed with Blood of Dawnwalker since it was revealed earlier this year, and although its seemingly rich vampiric lore still has its jagged teeth sunk into me, I've reserved becoming fully obsessed until I see some gameplay. Well, now along with the whole world I have seen gameplay, and yup, I'm full-blown obsessed now.

The Blood of Dawnwalker — Game Trailer | Trapped Between Two Worlds | Xbox Games Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Dawnwalker's first gameplay trailer, debuted during today's Xbox Games Showcase, not only shows off plenty of perfectly violent combat—at one point the player character slices someone's head clean off—we also see some exploration, including said character seemingly scaling a vertical wall with a gravity-defying effortlessness. Like, he's not climbing it; he's just walking up a vertical wall. I guess that's a perk of his human/vampire hybrid DNA.

There's even a brief glimpse of the game's open-world during daylight, and I have to say, you can really tell these folks worked on The Witcher 3. Something about the scale of the world, not to mention its snow-capped, jagged peaks, reminds me of CDPR's fantasy opus.

Anyway, the most exciting news for me is that Blood of Dawnwalker isn't several years away; it's due out sometime in 2026, which somehow is only six months away now. Get those wooden stakes ready, Dawnwalkers, we're almost there.

