Xbox Games Showcase 2025 live coverage – all the leaks and teasers before the show
We know Microsoft has some Outer Worlds 2 to show off, but what else will we see?
This year's Xbox Games Showcase kicks off later today, so we're firing up the trusty ol' live blog to give you the lowdown on all the leaks and rumors before the event begins. Once the Xbox Games Showcase start time comes, we'll see what was right and what was wrong as we cover all the announcements and trailers.
One game that we do know is showing up is The Outer Worlds 2. The fact that there's a special showcase after the dedicated Xbox-themed stream tells us that much alone. Microsoft is keeping hush-hush about what else is on the way, though we know it'll be a mixture of first-party studios and other 'partners' from around the globe. Some games seem inevitable, like the Persona 4 Remake, and who knows, maybe today is the day we see more Hollow Knight: Silksong.
Regardless, we don't have long to find out, so join us as we count down to the Xbox Games Showcase and cover each reveal as it happens. Even if you need to step away before it all kicks off, we'll have all the main talking points rounded up here so everything you need to know is in one easy-to-reach place.
How to watch the Xbox Games Showcase 2025
You can watch the Xbox Games Showcase by tuning into YouTube at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 6pm BST later today (June 8). While we don't know how long the event will be, we do know that we'll roll right into the Outer Worlds 2-themed showcase right after.
If you're wondering how long the Xbox Games Showcase and The Outer Worlds 2 Direct will be, VP, Games Marketing at Microsoft, Aaron Greenberg has just revealed it'll be two hours. We don't know how long each stream will be individually, though one will roll into the other, so there shouldn't be any overlap.
We have some big news coming...⁰⁰Stay tuned👀 pic.twitter.com/rkVHTyZbdoJune 8, 2025
Another piece of news that's just dropped from Bandai Namco is that the next Tales of series remaster will be announced this Summer.
Bandai Namco offers the following tease on Twitter, and that's somewhat it! You'll just have to speculate until then, gang.
I put it to you, dear reader. Do you think we're getting a Persona 4 remake?
Seemingly, one of the worst-kept secrets heading into this showcase is that we're getting a remake of Persona 4. Windows Central and MP1st report as much, though the signs have been swirling for a while.
Three Persona 4 actors have said they're not returning to the unannounced remake in the same order you recruit their characters in the JRPG, fueling theories that they are, actually, coming back - the real question is whether it's a clever marketing stunt or just a rather unfortunate series of events.
Even before that, fans were in disarray following the discovery of a website domain for "p4re," which is similar to what we saw with the Persona 3 remake before it was unveiled. Hm!
And away we go! There's still a few hours left until the showcase kicks off, so you've got plenty of time to get the snacks in. The meantime, though, let's see what rumors are circulating ahead of the event.