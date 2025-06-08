Xbox Games Showcase 2025 live coverage – all the leaks and teasers before the show

This year's Xbox Games Showcase kicks off later today, so we're firing up the trusty ol' live blog to give you the lowdown on all the leaks and rumors before the event begins. Once the Xbox Games Showcase start time comes, we'll see what was right and what was wrong as we cover all the announcements and trailers.

One game that we do know is showing up is The Outer Worlds 2. The fact that there's a special showcase after the dedicated Xbox-themed stream tells us that much alone. Microsoft is keeping hush-hush about what else is on the way, though we know it'll be a mixture of first-party studios and other 'partners' from around the globe. Some games seem inevitable, like the Persona 4 Remake, and who knows, maybe today is the day we see more Hollow Knight: Silksong.

Regardless, we don't have long to find out, so join us as we count down to the Xbox Games Showcase and cover each reveal as it happens. Even if you need to step away before it all kicks off, we'll have all the main talking points rounded up here so everything you need to know is in one easy-to-reach place.

How to watch the Xbox Games Showcase 2025

You can watch the Xbox Games Showcase by tuning into YouTube at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 6pm BST later today (June 8). While we don't know how long the event will be, we do know that we'll roll right into the Outer Worlds 2-themed showcase right after.