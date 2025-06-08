Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 announced: the first consecutive release in the series gets a 2025 release window, is set 40 years after Black Ops 6, and brings back campaign co-op

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 was announced at the Xbox Games Showcase 2025. Activision showcased a cinematic trailer at the event, confirming the first-ever consecutive release in the series following the success of last year's Black Ops 6.

But Black Ops 7 isn't immediately following the events of its predecessor. Instead, the upcoming FPS is set some 40 years later – taking place in 2035, in a world ravaged by violent conflict and psychological warfare following the events of Black Ops 2 and Black Ops 6.

"As a team, our vision from the start was to create a back-to-back series experience for our players that embraced the uniqueness of the Black Ops sub-franchise," says Matt Cox, general manager of Call of Duty. "The Black Ops universe is amazing. The creativity and imagination that goes into the storytelling, the rich character depth, and the incredible moment-to-moment gameplay across all modes is really exceptional."

Activision isn't ready to go into too much detail on how gameplay is going to evolve from the introduction of omni-movement in 2024. We know that Black Ops 7 is being developed by Treyarch and Raven Software (the same team handled Black Ops 6, with Raven taking lead on the campaign, while Treyarch oversaw the multiplayer and overall vision for the package), and that it will have you wield 'cutting-edge technology' as David Mason and his team fight back against a mysterious enemy force weaponizing fear across the world.

GamesRadar+ can also confirm that the Black Ops 7 campaign can be played solo or with friends, with the new entry featuring an 'innovative' co-op support. Round-based zombies will also return as you head into the heart of Dark Aether, and the multiplayer experience will feature 'brand-new maps' and 'near-future weaponry'.

Black Ops 7 will get a full reveal later this summer. Activision has also confirmed that Black Ops 7 will be released later this year on PC (via Battle.net, Xbox, and Steam), PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One. The title will also be available from day one on Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.

