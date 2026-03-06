Everything we know about Xbox Project Helix - the next-gen Xbox console

Xbox Project Helix is now a reality, as we finally have confirmation that a new console is on its way. In a world where "everything is an Xbox" there was an air of uncertainty about whether we'd see a mainline follow-up to the Xbox Series X and S, but that's all changing. Just a few weeks into her new position, Xbox CEO Asha Sharma has announced on X (Twitter) that the next-generational system is in the works, and I'm already seeing key details emerge.

There's still a lot we don't know about Project Helix, including its true name, when it will hit shelves, and whether it'll share the 'Xbox' moniker like all the previous consoles before it. Sharma is set to discuss with partners and studios in the coming weeks, so there's bound to be a flurry of new info coming our way sooner rather than later.

To help you keep up to date on all things Xbox Project Helix, I've scoured the internet for everything I can find on Xbox's upcoming console and gathered it here in one place down below. I'll be updating this the more we know, so think of this page as your one-stop shop for everything Xbox Project Helix from now on.

What is Xbox Project Helix?

Xbox Project Helix is the codename for Microsoft's next-gen console that will serve as a sequel to the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

Project Helix will mark the fifth generation Xbox console, which started with the OG Xbox, 360, One, and Series X/S. Technically speaking, the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X is part of that lineup, but serves as the company's first attempt at PC hardware. Just like the gaming handheld, a post to X (Twitter) on March 5, 2026 by new Xbox CEO Asha Sharma, confirms that the "next generation console" will be able to play both Xbox and PC games, but any other tidbits of platform information are scarce for now.

Sharma's Xbox Project Helix update confirms that she has spoken to the team about a "commitment to the return of Xbox, including Project Helix." This is the first-ever official confirmation that a new Xbox console is in development, but it's too early to decipher any release date and pricing details.

That said, with the